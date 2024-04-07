After Taylor Swift announced her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," fans began theorizing that the songs represented the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Now, Swift has compiled five custom playlists for Apple Music representing five "stages of heartbreak."

Each playlist includes a message directly from Swift explaining the mix, with songs from her catalog arranged thematically. The lists were released on Apple Music on Friday.

In the first message, Swift explained that the "denial" playlist, called "I Love You, It's Ruining My Life," includes "songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion."

The "anger" playlist is called "You Don't Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs." Swift said, "The healthiest way that [anger] manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it."

The "bargaining" playlist is called "Am I Allowed to Cry?" and Swift noted these songs are ones she wrote when "you're trying to make deals with yourself or someone that you care about."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on Nov. 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

The "depression" playlist is titled "Old Habits Die Screaming." Swift stated, "I'll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless ... and while these things are really, really hard to go through ... usually that's in the phase where I'm close to getting past that feeling."

Finally, the "acceptance" playlist is called "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." According to Swift, it’s the playlist where "we finally find acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak."

"These songs represent making room for more good in your life, making that choice because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things, too," Swift said.