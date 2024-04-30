Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 36 years of marriage.
On Tuesday, the couple marked the milestone with sweet photos together on Instagram.
"1988? April 30th? Big Doings," Hanks wrote in the caption of a selfie of him and Wilson. "The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx."
In her post, Wilson shared several images of her and Hanks over the years.
"36th anniversary!" Wilson said. "April 30, 1988."
She also shared a quote from poet and playwright Robert Browning: "Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be."
Wilson and Hanks are parents to son Chester "Chet" Hanks, 33, and son Truman Hanks, 28.
Wilson is also stepmom to Hanks' children from a prior marriage to Samantha Lewes -- son Colin Lewes Hanks, 46, and daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 41.