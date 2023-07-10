Rita Wilson is celebrating all things Tom Hanks for the actor's 67th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children," Wilson began her tribute, posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Elsewhere in Wilson's caption, she highlighted Hanks' love of typewriters, cocktail inventions, DJ skills and support of veterans, sharing a photo of the two-time Oscar winner crossing his arms and giving the camera a slight smile.
Wilson, 66, also said Hanks "is happiest being surrounded by his family and friends."
- 1
- 2
- 3
"He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime," she concluded her post. "Happy happy birthday my love!"
Among the notable reactions in the comments section was one from Julia Roberts, who starred with Hanks in 2007's "Charlie Wilson's War" and 2011's "Larry Crowne."
"Happy Everything!!! To you and your fella. Love you so much," she wrote.
Wilson and Hanks marked their 35th wedding anniversary in April. The couple share sons Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Hanks. Wilson is also stepmom to Hanks' children from a previous relationship, son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks.