The 2024 Tony Awards nominations are in.
Two previous Tony winners, "Modern Family" alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and "Girls5eva" star Renée Elise Goldsberry, were on hand to announce the nominations Tuesday for the 77th annual awards show honoring the best plays and musicals of Broadway.
"Hell's Kitchen" and "Stereophonic" scored the most nominations of any shows this year with 13 total noms, including best musical and best play, respectively.
Other top-nominated shows included "The Outsiders" with 12 noms, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" with nine noms and "Appropriate" with eight noms.
"West Side Story" and "Wish" actress Ariana DeBose will host the 2024 Tonys, which take place Sunday, June 16, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.
The awards show will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
See a full list of 2024 Tony Awards nominations here:
Best play
- "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
- "Mary Jane"
- "Mother Play"
- "Prayer for the French Republic
- "Stereophonic"
Best musical
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "Illinoise"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Suffs"
- "Water for Elephants"
Best revival of a play
- "Appropriate"
- "An Enemy of the People"
- "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
Best revival of a musical
- "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
- "Gutenberg! The Musical!"
- "Merrily We Roll Along"
- "The Who's Tommy"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
- William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"
- Leslie Odom, Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
- Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"
- Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"
- Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
- Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"
- Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"
- Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"
- Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"
- Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
- Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"
- Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"
- Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"
- Brian d'Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"
- Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
- Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"
- Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell's Kitchen"
- Kelli O'Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"
- Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"
- Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
- Will Brill, "Stereophonic"
- Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"
- Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"
- Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"
- Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"
- Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"
- Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"
- Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
- Roger Bart, "Back To The Future: The Musical"
- Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"
- Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell's Kitchen"
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"
- Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"
- Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
- Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"
- Amber Iman, "Lempicka"
- Nikki M. James, "Suffs"
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python's Spamalot"
- Kecia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen"
- Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"
- Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Best book of a musical
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "The Notebook"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Suffs"
- "Water for Elephants"
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
- "Days of Wine and Roses"
- "Here Lies Love"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Stereophonic"
- "Suffs"
Best direction of a play
- Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"
- Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"
- Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
- Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"
- Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
Best direction of a musical
- Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"
- Michael Greif, "Hell's Kitchen"
- Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"
- Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"
- Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"
Best scenic design of a play
- "Appropriate"
- "An Enemy of the People"
- "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
- "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
- "Stereophonic"
Best scenic design of a musical
- "The Outsiders"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "Water for Elephants"
- "Here Lies Love"
- "Lempicka"
- "Back To The Future: The Musical"
- "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Best costume design of a play
- "Appropriate"
- "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
- "Stereophonic"
- "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"
- "An Enemy of the People"
Best costume design of a musical
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "The Great Gatsby"
- "Water for Elephants"
- "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
- "Suffs"
Best lighting design of a play
- "An Enemy of the People"
- "Prayer for the French Republic"
- "Stereophonic"
- "Appropriate"
- "Grey House"
Best lighting design of a musical
- "Illinoise"
- "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "Water for Elephants"
- "The Outsiders"
Best sound design of a play
- "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
- "Mary Jane"
- "Grey House"
- "Appropriate"
- "Stereophonic"
Best sound design of a musical
- "Here Lies Love"
- "Merrily We Roll Along"
- "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "The Outsiders"
Best choreography
- "Here Lies Love"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Illinoise"
- "Water for Elephants"
Best orchestrations
- "Illinoise"
- "Stereophonic"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "Merrily We Roll Along"