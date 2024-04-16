"West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler and "Heartstopper" actor Kit Connor will make their Broadway debuts in a modern twist on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" this fall.

The production will feature music by famed singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.

Zegler and Connor hinted at the collaboration by posting the first initials of their respective characters' names on Instagram, along with the location tag "Verona," the setting of the famous play.

The show's Instagram page confirmed the news in several posts, including one featuring a photo of the pair.

"Kit Connor is Romeo + Rachel Zegler is Juliet. On Broadway this fall. ❤️🗡️," the caption read in part.

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor star in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway. Getty Images (2)

The announcement temporarily crashed the forthcoming production's official website.

A description shared on Broadway World reads, "Left to their own devices in their parents' world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

The show will be directed by Sam Gold, who won a Tony for the musical "Fun Home" in 2015. Gold also has experience with The Bard's work, including an adaptation of "Othello" in 2016 starring David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig. He then worked with Craig again, along with "Preacher" actress Ruth Negga, for "Macbeth" in 2022.

This week's announcement follows news that a "Romeo & Juliet" production will also be staged this summer on London's West End, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.