The biggest names in Broadway gathered Sunday to honor the best in theater at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Held at the United Palace theater in New York City, the 76th annual ceremony aired live and -- as host Ariana DeBose noted during her opening remarks -- unscripted, due to the ongoing WGA writers strike.
The musical "Kimberly Akimbo" took home the most Tonys of the night, winning five awards, including best musical, best book of a musical, best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre, best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for Victoria Clark and best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for Bonnie Milligan.
"Leopoldstadt" took home four Tonys, including wins for best play, best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for Brandon Uranowitz, best costume design of a play and best direction of a play.
Other notable wins included "Will & Grace" alum Sean Hayes winning bet performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Good Night, Oscar," "Killing Eve" alum Jodie Comer winning best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Prima Facie," and J. Harrison Ghee winning best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Some Like It Hot."
Ghee and Alex Newell, who won best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Shucked," made history as the first openly nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Play
"Leopoldstadt"
Best Musical
"Kimberly Akimbo"
Best Book of a Musical
"Kimberly Akimbo," David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
"Kimberly Akimbo," music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Revival of a Play
"Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog"
Best Revival of a Musical
"Parade"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Sean Hayes, "Good Night, Oscar"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, "Some Like It Hot"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Victoria Clark, "Kimberly Akimbo"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, "Leopoldstadt"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a PlayMiriam Silverman, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Alex Newell, "Shucked"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan, "Kimberly Akimbo"
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, "Life of Pi"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, "New York, New York"
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin, "Life of Pi"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
Best Sound Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing, "Life of Pi"
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
Best Direction of a Play
Patrick Marber, "Leopoldstadt"
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, "Parade"
Best Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, "Some Like It Hot"
Best Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, "Some Like It Hot"
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Joel Grey and John Kander
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Jerry Mitchell
Regional Theatre Tony Award
Pasadena Playhouse
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Victoria Bailey, Lisa Dawn Cave and Robert Fried