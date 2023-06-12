Stars showed off their most glamorous fashions at the 2023 Tony Awards Sunday night.

From Lupita Nyong'o's silver breastplate, which was molded from her body by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, to Jessica Chastain's bright yellow Gucci gown, it was clear stars weren't afraid to experiment with bold styles and colors.

Check out all the standout looks from the star-studded red carpet at the 76th Tony Awards, below.

Ariana DeBose

PHOTO: Ariana DeBose attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

PHOTO: Lupita Nyong'o attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Alex Newell

PHOTO: Alex Newell attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater, June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Uzo Aduba

PHOTO: Uzo Aduba at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
Lea Michele

PHOTO: Lea Michele attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amber Ruffin

PHOTO: Amber Ruffin at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images
Jodie Comer

PHOTO: Jodie Comer attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan

PHOTO: Rachel Brosnahan attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Julianne Hough

PHOTO: Julianne Hough attends 76th Annual Tony Awards, June 11, 2023 at United Palace Theater in New York.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
J. Harrison Ghee

PHOTO: J Harrison Ghee attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Michelle Williams

PHOTO: Michelle Williams attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
LaChanze

PHOTO: LaChanze attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Audra McDonald

PHOTO: Audra McDonald attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
