Stars showed off their most glamorous fashions at the 2023 Tony Awards Sunday night.
From Lupita Nyong'o's silver breastplate, which was molded from her body by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, to Jessica Chastain's bright yellow Gucci gown, it was clear stars weren't afraid to experiment with bold styles and colors.
Check out all the standout looks from the star-studded red carpet at the 76th Tony Awards, below.
Ariana DeBose
Jessica Chastain
Lupita Nyong'o
Dominique Fishback
Alex Newell
Uzo Aduba
Lea Michele
Amber Ruffin
Jodie Comer
Crystal Lucas-Perry
Rachel Brosnahan
Julianne Hough
Editor's Picks
- 1
- 2
- 3
J. Harrison Ghee
Michelle Williams
LaChanze
Audra McDonald