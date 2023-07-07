"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is finally here, and we're wonderstruck and singing along to all of the songs from Taylor Swift's hit 2010 album.
Swift shared a post on Instagram early Friday morning about her third re-recorded album, saying, "It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours."
"It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20," she continued. "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now."
"Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!" she wrote. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."
"Speak Now" was originally released on Oct. 25, 2010, through Big Machine Records.
It includes her hit songs "Back to December," "Mean," "Mine" and "Enchanted."
The re-recorded version follows 2021's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which is a re-recording of her second studio album "Fearless," originally released in 2008. Swift also re-recorded and released "Red (Taylor's Version)," originally released in 2012, later in 2021.
In May, she announced during the first night of her three-night stop in Nashville for her Eras Tour that "Speak Now" would be her third re-recorded studio album.
"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing... and living to speak about it," Swift wrote in an Instagram post at the time.
"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" features six new songs from the vault, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams.