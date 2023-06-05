Taylor Swift shared the back cover of " Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on Instagram Monday and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect on her new album.
Along with re-recorded hit songs from her original album, including "Back to December" and "Mine," Swift is also releasing six songs from the vault, including "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy, and "Castles Crumbling" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams.
"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Swift wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of 'Speak Now.'"
- 1
- 2
- 3
"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th," she added.
Swift announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in May during the first night of her three-night stop in Nashville for her Eras Tour.
"Speak Now" was originally released on Oct. 25, 2010, through Big Machine Records. The upcoming "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" will be the third of her past albums that she's re-recorded.