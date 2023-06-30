Taylor Swift had fans buzzing with anticipation this week after she gave a sneak peek of her revamped track, "Back to December (Taylor's Version)."
The worldwide exclusive first listen was included in a trailer for the second season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," released Thursday.
Sharing the trailer on social media, the singer-songwriter playfully titled it "Crying (Taylor's Version)."
This isn't the first time Swift has graced the series with her reimagined tunes. Her song "August," from 2020's "folklore" album, soundtracks the season 2 teaser, which dropped June 8.
Last year, she also unveiled "This Love (Taylor's Version)" -- originally from her 2014 album "1989" -- in the season 1 trailer of the Jenny Han series, and her music was featured prominently through the show's seven episodes.
With each trailer showcasing her musical genius, the countdown to the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on July 7 just gets even more exciting.
New episodes of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" debut July 14 on Prime Video.