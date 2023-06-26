As the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" approaches, global superstar Taylor Swift took a moment during her Eras Tour in Minneapolis to remind her fans about the importance of kindness.
Addressing the audience, she emphasized that re-recording her albums wasn't about stirring up online feuds, but rather reclaiming her artistry. Swift then treated her fans to a special live performance of "Dear John," a beloved track from the original "Speak Now" album.
In a videos posted by fan accounts on June 24, Swift began by saying she sees the kind and loving interactions between her fans and added that she "would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities" in the lead-up to the re-release of the 2010 album.
"I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to," she said. "That's why I'm putting out this album."
"I'm 33 years old, I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote," Swift continued. "So, what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so that you ... should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."
"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is available for pre-order now and is due out July 7.