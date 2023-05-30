Drew Barrymore is a Swiftie and she's letting everyone know what the singer means to her.
In a heartfelt Instagram post she shared on Tuesday with photos she took from the Eras concert she attended over the weekend, the talk show host said that she "cried so hard" when Taylor Swift sang "Welcome to New York."
"I moved here not knowing where my life was going," Barrymore said. "And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter."
"You are the role model all of us girls and women need," she added. "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives."
Barrymore began hosting her talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" in September 2020. The show, which is filmed in New York City, is in its third season and is nominated this year for seven Daytime Emmys, including daytime talk series and daytime talk series host.
Swift just wrapped up her performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for her Eras Tour. The tour kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona, and will continue through August when she makes her final tour stop at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The "Midnights" singer took to Instagram following her concerts over the weekend and said it was a "dreamscape and totally overwhelming." She added that this tour has "become my entire personality."
Swift is slated to perform this weekend at Soldier Field in Chicago.