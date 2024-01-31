Swifties unite! The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is well underway.

Those who made it through the Ticketmaster pre-sale, which crashed the site and left many without a ticket, or managed to get their hands on one via resale are now being treated to nearly two decades of the musician's biggest hits and fan favorites at each tour stop.

"Attending opening night of the Era's Tour was beyond my 'Wildest Dreams' -- the suspense, the energy and pure joy Taylor radiated throughout the night made it an unforgettable experience, Reagan Baylee, a beauty enthusiast and content creator, shared with "Good Morning America".

Like many other Swift fans, Baylee spent months scouring the internet for tickets to the opening night of The Eras Tour. "I made the trek to Swift City, Arizona, alone, for a night full of sequins, tears and singing with 70,000 of Taylor's biggest fans, and I'd do it over, and over, and over again if I could," she said.

If you or someone you know might be headed to one of Swift's next stops to indulge in that same joyful experience, you might be wondering what to bring with you or wear on your big night out.

From sparkling looks that will leave you looking "Bejeweled" to a fresh pack of tissues for Swift's 10 minute rendition of "All Too Well," scroll on to shop everything you might need, with guidance from Baylee herself.

Friendship bracelets

"Thanks to Taylor's song 'You're on Your Own, Kid,' Swifties have started an Eras Tour tradition of trading friendship bracelets. No time? Snag some bracelets from this Etsy shop before the show," Baylee shared.

Etsy Friendship Braclets $17.50 Etsy

Tissues

"Nothing could have prepared me for the rush of emotions I would feel when Taylor brought us through the many eras of her discography. Needless to say, tissues were MUCH needed."

Amazon Kleenex 3-Ply Pocket Packs Facial Tissues (16 Packs of 10 tissues) $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Portable charger

Amazon iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone $25.99 Amazon Shop Now

Packable ballet flat

"After many hours of dancing, singing, crying and bonding with other Swifties, my feet were in need of relief. I wish I had stuffed a pair of flats into my purse."

Amazon Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat $16.95 Amazon Shop Now

Supergoop Sunscreen Powder

"You may find yourself waiting in the merch line for several hours -- you might as well protect your skin while doing so."

Sephora Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 $35 Sephora Shop Now

Fashion looks to shop

Amazon FZYLQY Women's Sleeveless Backless Dress $16.98 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon NULOOQ Polarized Heart Shaped Sunglasses $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN all over embellished sequin polo neck long sleeve top $44 ASOS Shop Now

70% off H&M Sequined Wrap Dress $24.99

$84.99 H&M Shop Now

65% off Revolve Carina Dress $41

$118 Revolve Shop Now

50% off Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans for Women $26.97

$54.99 Old Navy Shop Now