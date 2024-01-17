It's time to go out again, and you're asking yourself, "What will I wear?"

While you may have many options, it's always a safe bet to have a beautifully curated collection of going-out tops you can rely on.

Whether you're going on a first date or spending a night out with friends, having the perfect top can truly make all the difference.

And with Valentine's Day on the horizon, we're including special going-out tops fit for a date with your special someone.

From asymmetrical tees to classic picks, "Good Morning America" has pulled together a great guide full of amazing tops to keep you looking and feeling your best this winter.

See and shop just below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

SKIMS Essential Off The Shoulder Bodysuit $78 SKIMS Shop Now

Revolve Lioness Rendezvous Top $59 Revolve Shop Now

Dynamite Skye Open Back Bodysuit $39.95 Dynamite Shop Now

Revolve Runaway the Label Oura Bustier $95 Revolve Shop Now

Dynamite Ruched Peplum Satin Top $49.95 Dynamite Shop Now

Revolve NBD Eleni Top $178 Revolve Shop Now

Anthropologie Pilcro Biker Muscle Sweater $88 Anthropologie Shop Now

LilySilk Tie Front Drawstring Georgette Blouse $119 LilySilk Shop Now

Meshki Zahra Backless Knit Top $59 Meshki Shop Now

50% off Old Navy Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Crepe Top for Women $19.99

$39.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sheer Ruffled Tendrils Tank $98 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie The Harlowe Lace Bodysuit $98 Anthropologie Shop Now

63% off Banana Republic Carilla Satin Wrap Top $47.97

$130 Banana Republic Shop Now

Revolve Michael Lauren Magdaleno Asymmetrical Tee $88 Revolve Shop Now

29% to 33% off J.Crew Cropped garçon shirt in cotton poplin $59.50 - $69.50

$89.50 - $98 J.Crew Shop Now

Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top $98 Reformation Shop Now

Anthropologie Love Stories Bow Cami $106 Anthropologie Shop Now