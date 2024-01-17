It's time to go out again, and you're asking yourself, "What will I wear?"
While you may have many options, it's always a safe bet to have a beautifully curated collection of going-out tops you can rely on.
Whether you're going on a first date or spending a night out with friends, having the perfect top can truly make all the difference.
And with Valentine's Day on the horizon, we're including special going-out tops fit for a date with your special someone.
From asymmetrical tees to classic picks, "Good Morning America" has pulled together a great guide full of amazing tops to keep you looking and feeling your best this winter.
See and shop just below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.