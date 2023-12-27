Calling all beauty lovers: We're looking back on the most viral beauty trends of 2023.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up this year's viral beauty trends, from "latte makeup" to "strawberry makeup" and "glass" skin.

"Latte makeup," for example, went viral on TikTok earlier this year. The trend focused on using brown monochromatic beauty products to create a look inspired by the tones of lattes.

The best news? If you missed out on any of the trends, Bergamotto has products you can shop now to try them out. Plus, we've included a few extra products for more inspiration.

"The key is keeping everything in shades of browns and nudes and being as monochromatic as possible," Bergamotto said of this trend. "You're trying to create that warm coffee tone of a hot latte. Bronzy skin is the linchpin of the latte makeup trend is the best way to get it? Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Serum Drops -- which also went viral. People love it because in addition to delivering that copper-spiked glow, it's also filled with antioxidants and peptides, so you're boosting elasticity and protecting against environmental stressors in the process. It's also buildable, so you can customize how light or how dark you want your latte makeup to look. Just add a few drops to your moisturizer or foundation, mix and apply!"

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops $38 Drunk Elephant Shop Now

More "GMA" picks:

Glossier Glossier Lash Slick $18 Glossier Shop Now

Sephora MILK MAKEUP Matte Cream Bronzer Stick $24 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette $50 Sephora Shop Now

Strawberry makeup

"As with so many viral beauty trends, it was Hailey Bieber who turned this one into a viral sensation," Bergamotto said. This "super-fresh look" features red cheeks, faux freckles and glossy lips.

"The easiest way to achieve it is with this Merit flush balm," she added. "It's a creamy tint that melts into skin making it look like a natural flush. It's a lightweight, buildable formula with a long-lasting glow."

Merit Beauty Flush Balm $30 Merit Beauty Shop Now

More "GMA" picks:

Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush $24 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm $24 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle $28 Sephora Shop Now

Glass skin

"We have seen so many skin trends this past year, but one that keeps on going strong is the 'glass' skin trend," Bergamotto said. "And even though it has a specific name now, dewy, glossy, downright glossy skin has really always been in!" Bergamotto recommends the viral COSRX Snail Mucin essence to get in on the trend. With more than 65,000 5-star reviews, it's "made to repair and rejuvenate the skin."

45% off Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $13.63

$25 Amazon Shop Now

More "GMA" picks:

Sephora Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator $28 Sephora Shop Now

rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $29 rhode Shop Now

Concealer lips

"A lot of trends are recycled from years past, so many of us may remember this Y2K trend of adding some concealer to your lips for more dimension," Bergamotto said. "Well, Sofia Richie Grainge brought this trend back from its early aughts resting place and it went viral with over 3 million views! She gave it a 2023 twist though, by just adding a dab to the center of the lip as opposed to covering the entire lip."

Try Tarte's Shape Tape concealer; its "beloved-by-the-masses formula" will help you get the look of a fuller lip. "It's also incredible at fixing any under-eye issues," Bergamotto added.

Ulta Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer $31 Ulta Shop Now

More "GMA" picks:

Sephora NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $32 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer $36 Sephora Shop Now

Blueberry milk nails

"This trend is exactly like it sounds," Bergamotto said. "Think about the dreamy blue color you'd get if you left some fresh blueberries in a bowl of white milk. Nails are such an easy and fun way to participate in a trend, and this one is great because it feels seasonless."

Bergamotto recommends Olive & June's BP and Angelfish long-lasting nail polish, as well as the brand's quick-dry polish in Rink.

Olive & June Angelfish Long Lasting Nail Polish $9 Olive & June Shop Now

Olive & June Rink Quick Dry Polish $7.50 Olive & June Shop Now

Olive & June BP Long Lasting Nail Polish $9 Olive & June Shop Now

More "GMA" picks:

50% off Ulta OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Blues/Greens $6.99

$13.99 Ulta Shop Now

Ulta Pacifica Plant Magic Polish $10 Ulta Shop Now