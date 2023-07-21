If you follow beauty content on TikTok and Instagram, you've probably seen "latte makeup" trending all over your feed.

In June, Tiktoker Rachel Rigler surfaced an image from 2018 by makeup artist Tanielle Jai, according to Byrdie, calling the bronze look by its now-viral name. This week, Hailey Bieber, too, tried the makeup with a outfit to match.

"Latte makeup is a brown monochromatic look inspired the tones of your latte/coffee," makeup artist Cat Mignano tells "Good Morning America" in an email.

"As a professional makeup artist, this is one of my most requested looks. It is a perfect way to amp up your summer glow, but can also transition beautifully into the fall."

The products you'll need

Mignano says you can probably create this look with the products you already have in your makeup bag. Think bronzers, pencil eyeliners and blushes. For example, Mignano said she loves Tower 28 liners as a multipurpose product for your eyes and lips.

"I think that the limit truly does not exist when it comes to the different types of browns you can use to build this look up."

The steps

First, start with your usual base routine, Mignano said. When you get to adding bronzer, add that same product to the crease of your eye and lower lash line.

"For blush, go in with a warm toned shade," she said. "I love the Patrick Ta beauty blush duos because there is a cream and a powder in the compact, it makes it very versatile. Shades perfect for a latte look are: "She’s Blushing," "She’s Baked," and "She’s So LA."

Mignano recommends any golden or bronzer shimmers for your eyes as well as deep brown (or black) eyeliners.

"What I love about this look is that there’s no specific way to do it, it’s all about the tones and colors that you are using to suit you and your skin tone. When you’re looking through your makeup bag, look for the things that can potentially be a shade of coffee!"

Who should try 'latte makeup'

The short answer? Everyone.

"Latte makeup can work on all skin tones!" Mignano said. "I think finding the right tones/depth of browns for your skin is key. For someone with fair skin, maybe pulling lighter, cooler toned browns, and a brown mascara. For someone with deeper skin, [pull] a deep brown or even a black liner to amplify the look."

