If you follow beauty content on TikTok and Instagram, you've probably seen "latte makeup" trending all over your feed.
In June, Tiktoker Rachel Rigler surfaced an image from 2018 by makeup artist Tanielle Jai, according to Byrdie, calling the bronze look by its now-viral name. This week, Hailey Bieber, too, tried the makeup with a outfit to match.
"Latte makeup is a brown monochromatic look inspired the tones of your latte/coffee," makeup artist Cat Mignano tells "Good Morning America" in an email.
"As a professional makeup artist, this is one of my most requested looks. It is a perfect way to amp up your summer glow, but can also transition beautifully into the fall."
The products you'll need
Mignano says you can probably create this look with the products you already have in your makeup bag. Think bronzers, pencil eyeliners and blushes. For example, Mignano said she loves Tower 28 liners as a multipurpose product for your eyes and lips.
Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil
Price: $15 • From: Sephora
Persona DreamStick Cream Blush
Price: $26 • From: Ulta
"I think that the limit truly does not exist when it comes to the different types of browns you can use to build this look up."
The steps
First, start with your usual base routine, Mignano said. When you get to adding bronzer, add that same product to the crease of your eye and lower lash line.
"For blush, go in with a warm toned shade," she said. "I love the Patrick Ta beauty blush duos because there is a cream and a powder in the compact, it makes it very versatile. Shades perfect for a latte look are: "She’s Blushing," "She’s Baked," and "She’s So LA."
PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush
Price: $36 • From: Sephora
Mignano recommends any golden or bronzer shimmers for your eyes as well as deep brown (or black) eyeliners.
"What I love about this look is that there’s no specific way to do it, it’s all about the tones and colors that you are using to suit you and your skin tone. When you’re looking through your makeup bag, look for the things that can potentially be a shade of coffee!"
Who should try 'latte makeup'
The short answer? Everyone.
"Latte makeup can work on all skin tones!" Mignano said. "I think finding the right tones/depth of browns for your skin is key. For someone with fair skin, maybe pulling lighter, cooler toned browns, and a brown mascara. For someone with deeper skin, [pull] a deep brown or even a black liner to amplify the look."
Shop our picks for more latte-inspired makeup!
MILK MAKEUP Matte Cream Bronzer Stick
Price: $24 • From: Sephora
Dior Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara
Price: $32 • From: Sephora
MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $50 • From: Sephora
ROSE INC Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter
Price: $30 • From: Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer
Price: $58 • From: Sephora
Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Tint
Price: $28 • From: Ilia
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
Price: $19 • From: Sephora
