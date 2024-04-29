Chase for Business is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."
As a part of "Good Morning America's" "Boosting Your Business" series and just in time for National Small Business Week, Chase for Business is doing its part to support business owners -- and what better way to celebrate than to shop with some incredible entrepreneurs?
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto introduced us to four amazing businesses from our sponsor Chase for Business, which you can scroll to shop with below.
Through one-on-one relationships and a clear understanding of the communities they serve, Chase for Business helps millions of business owners just like these chart a clear path to growth.
You can also join Chase for Business at one of its complimentary all-day events in Atlanta (May 1), Washington, D.C., (May 8) and Philadelphia (May 14). Attendees will participate in workshops, network with fellow business owners and hear from experts. These events are in addition to the annual Make Your Move Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. More information on upcoming events can be found here.
Bonita Fierce Candles
These premium candles are inspired by Latin heritage. Plus, they are are toxin-free and cruelty-free.
- $16 to $34
KIN Apparel
This apparel collection features satin-lined hoodies and accessories for hair protection and comfort.
- $33 to $148.99
Solgaard
These design-driven travel and lifestyle products have been crafted through sustainable innovations.
- $55 to $275
Blondery
This online shop features elevated baked goods with premium ingredients and diverse flavors.
- $40 to $255