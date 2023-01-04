If you're resolving to get better sleep in the new year, we've got all the best pillows to help you do it.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto has rounded up all of the best pillows in the game, from those ideal for side-sleepers to one that makes for a great reading pillow for bed.

Check them all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best overall

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

brooklinen Brooklinen Marlow Pillow Price : $58.50 • 10% Savings brooklinen Original: $65 Shop Now

"Thanks to a zip-to-adjust side panel, the Marlow can tailor its loftiness to fit your needs. It contains a combo of cooling memory foam and polyester fibers that can give you a fluffy airy feel when unzipped, or -- when zipped -- a firmer, denser feeling," Bergamotto said. "This makes it work for all different sleep positions and also -- special bonus! -- makes for a great reading pillow."

Best for side-sleepers

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow Price: $72 to $78 • From: Amazon Shop Now

"Because you can adjust the foam pieces and microfiber clusters, you're able to get the exact right height for your rest," Bergamotto said. "This is especially key for side sleepers and for reducing neck pain, because it allows you to be elevated and supported. If you're able to get both of those needs satisfied, you can maintain spinal alignment so that you're getting an optimal night's rest and waking up pain-free!"

Best value

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows Price : $30.24 • 15% Savings Amazon Original: $35.99 Shop Now

"With nearly 30,000 positive ratings, this is one of the best secrets sources for budget bedding! Machine washable, this set has a soft density which anyone can use, but is ideal for stomach and back sleepers. Reviewers love how soft and fluffy it is, and we saw a lot of parents who like these as a great options for kids as well!" Bergamotto explained.

Best down pillow

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK