Memorial Day weekend is here, and we know that means there are plenty of deals and sales to shop across multiple retailers!

Editor's Picks

Shop 35% off mattresses at Nolah, deals on AirPods, smart TVs and Dyson products from Amazon, 30% off camping gear from REI, 60% off sitewide at GAP and much more.

We're keeping an eye on all the sales so you can shop them in one place and score savings on home, furniture, appliances, fashion and more for summer's kickoff.

Continue below to shop.

Abercrombie & Fitch

For a limited time, take up to 25% off select styles at Abercrombie & Fitch. Plus, take an extra 15% off select styles.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

Price: $79.20 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $99
Amazon

Shop deals on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, spring fashion and more from Amazon's Memorial Day deals.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
Amazon Fire TV 75&#34; Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa

Price: $799.99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $1049.99
Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable: Fully Automatic Wireless Vinyl Record Player with Bluetooth and USB Output Black
Amazon

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable: Fully Automatic Wireless Vinyl Record Player with Bluetooth and USB Output Black

Price: $198 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249.99
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Price: $299.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – Now Clean by Room with Smart Mapping Compatible with Alexa Ideal for Pet Hair Carpets &#38; Hard Floors
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – Now Clean by Room with Smart Mapping Compatible with Alexa Ideal for Pet Hair Carpets & Hard Floors

Price: $209.99 47% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
Sun Joe SPX-ACS-MAX Auto Cleaning System for Most Pressure Washers, Includes Rotating Brush, Feather Brush, Wheel Brush, Turbo Nozzle, Cloths and Universal Adapters for Most Brands up to 3500-PSI
Amazon

Sun Joe SPX-ACS-MAX Auto Cleaning System for Most Pressure Washers, Includes Rotating Brush, Feather Brush, Wheel Brush, Turbo Nozzle, Cloths and Universal Adapters for Most Brands up to 3500-PSI

Price: $39.20 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59
GAP Men&#39;s 2-Pack No Show Socks
Amazon

GAP Men's 2-Pack No Show Socks

Price: $4.99 68% SavingsAmazon

Original: $15.95
Andie Swim

Shop up to 65% off select styles at Andie using code MDWSALE.

Andie The Tropez One Piece
Andie

Andie The Tropez One Piece

Price: $87 40% SavingsAndie

Original: $145
Aurate

Take 30% off sitewide at Aurate during the jewelry brand's Memorial Day sale, going on now. Sale ends May 31. Use promo code MEMORIAL30.

Classic Diamond Letter Necklace
Aurate

Classic Diamond Letter Necklace

Price: $315 30% SavingsAurate

Original: $450 Use promo code MEMORIAL30
Backcountry

Take up to 50% off during Backcountry's Memorial Day sale, going on now. Sale ends May 29.

Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Pullover - Women&#39;s
Backcountry

Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Pullover - Women's

Price: $81.95 44% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $149
The North Face Camden Soft Shell Hoodie - Men&#39;s
Backcountry

The North Face Camden Soft Shell Hoodie - Men's

Price: $111.16 19% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $138.95
Banana Republic

Banana Republic's Summer Preview Event means 30% off your purchase with code BRSUMMER.

Banana Republic Linen Sleeveless Polo
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Linen Sleeveless Polo

Price: $35 30% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $50 Use promo code BRSUMMER
Bloomingdales

Save up to 50% on summer essentials through May 29.

Bloomingdale's will offer an extra 50% off select items from May 23-29.

AQUA Floral Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale&#39;s

AQUA Floral Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $128
brooklinen

brooklinen Marlow Pillow
brooklinen

brooklinen Marlow Pillow

Price: $52 20% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $65
brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
brooklinen

brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Price: $217.80 40% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $363
CASETiFY

The CASETiFY sitewide sale is BUY 1, GET 15% OFF with code MEM23 from May 26-30.

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way - by Jessica Poundstone
Casetify

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way - by Jessica Poundstone

Price: $83 15% SavingsCasetify

Original: $98
Coach

Coach will offer up to 40% off from May 25-29.

Coach Ergo Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Coach

Coach Ergo Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Price: $237 40% SavingsCoach

Original: $395
Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on all mattresses now at Cocoon by Sealy.

Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen
Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen

Price: $699 35% SavingsCocoon by Sealy

Original: $1079
Cole Haan

From May 16 to June 3, Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with additional perks offered throughout the event.

Cole Haan Women&#39;s Flynn Flat Sandal
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women's Flynn Flat Sandal

Price: $79.95 42% SavingsCole Haan

Original: $140
Cole Haan Men&#39;s GrandPro Topspin Penny Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Men's GrandPro Topspin Penny Loafer

Price: $119.95 25% SavingsCole Haan

Original: $160
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth's Memorial Day sale is happening now through June 5. Take up to 25% off sitewide, including their Bamboo Sheet Set.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Price: $237.30 30% SavingsCozy Earth

Original: $339
Crate & Barrel

Shop 20% off sofas and more deals from Crate & Barrel.

Crate & Barrel Oceanside 90&#34; Wide-Arm Deep-Seat Sofa
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Oceanside 90" Wide-Arm Deep-Seat Sofa

Price: $1599 20% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $1999
Credo

From May 25-29, get up to $20 off when you use your Credo Rewards points on a purchase of $100 or more.

Pai The Impossible Glow Bronze
Credo

Pai The Impossible Glow Bronze

Price: $29   From: Credo

Express

Express will be running a sale offering up to 50% off online May 25-28.

Everlane

Everlane's Memorial Day sale is going on now. Shop up to 30% off over 400 summer styles.

Everlane The Way-High Jean Short
Everlane

Everlane The Way-High Jean Short

Price: $51 25% SavingsEverlane

Original: $68
Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Hemp Tee
Everlane

Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Hemp Tee

Price: $35 30% SavingsEverlane

Original: $50
GAP

GAP is offering up to 60% off sitewide.

Rib Sweetheart T-Shirt
GAP

Rib Sweetheart T-Shirt

Price: $15 62% SavingsGAP

Original: $39.95
Linen-Blend T-Shirt
GAP

Linen-Blend T-Shirt

Price: $11 68% SavingsGAP

Original: $34.95
Good American

Take 25% off sitewide at Good American now with promo code MAY25.

Good American ALWAYS FITS GOOD CLASSIC BOOTCUT JEANS
Good American

Good American ALWAYS FITS GOOD CLASSIC BOOTCUT JEANS

Price: $123.75 25% SavingsGood American

Original: $165 Use promo code MAY25
Huckberry

Huckberry's Memorial Day runs May 24-30. Shop up to 30% off.

WALDEN EYEWEAR Pinion Sunglasses in Gold
Huckberry

WALDEN EYEWEAR Pinion Sunglasses in Gold

Price: $62 50% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $124
Hulu

From May 19-27, new and eligible returning subscribers can subscribe to Hulu's popular ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for three months.

Hulu Ad-Supported Plan: $2/month for 3 months
Hulu

Hulu Ad-Supported Plan: $2/month for 3 months

GMA Deal: $2 74% Savings

Original: $7.99 Valid: 05/19/2023 to 05/27/2023
The National Streaming Day offer for the Hulu ad-supported plan is $2 per month for 3 months, then $7.99 per month or then-current regular price. Offer must be redeemed by May 27, 2023. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. This offer is not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing. The offer is not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

The Home Depot

Home Depot is offering early savings on tools, bath, patio, grills and more.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid
The Home Depot

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid

Price: $199 20% SavingsThe Home Depot

Original: $249
24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 4-Cycles
Home Depot

24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 4-Cycles

Price: $448 30% SavingsHome Depot

Original: $649
J.Crew

Right now, take an extra 60% off sale styles at J.Crew, plus 40% off almost everything else. use code WEEKEND.

J.Crew &#39;90s classic straight-fit jean in white wash
J.Crew

J.Crew '90s classic straight-fit jean in white wash

Price: $82.80 40% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $138 Use promo code WEEKEND
KBH Jewels

From May 26 through May 30, KBH will be offering 20% off sitewide using the code: MEM20.

Madewell

Take 30% off your purchase at Madewell with code WARMUP.

Madewell Poplin Cutout-Back Empire Midi Dress
Madewell

Madewell Poplin Cutout-Back Empire Midi Dress

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsMadewell

Original: $128
Maisonette

Items of participating vendors will be marked up to 40% off from May 22-31. Plus, take an extra 10% off sale items from May 22-27 with code EXTRA10. And right now, shop Maisonette's summer sale with select items up to 30% off.

HESTER &#38; COOK Hydrangea Guest Napkin, Set Of 16
Maisonette

HESTER & COOK Hydrangea Guest Napkin, Set Of 16

Price: $8 20% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $10
Pool Buoy Peachy Pat Inflatable Pool
Maisonette

Pool Buoy Peachy Pat Inflatable Pool

Price: $80.10 10% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $89
WIRELESS EXPRESS Bluetooth Floating Speaker &#38; Cup Holder - Unicorn
Maisonette

WIRELESS EXPRESS Bluetooth Floating Speaker & Cup Holder - Unicorn

Price: $14.99 25% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $19.99
Macy's

Right now, Macy's is having a summer sale extravaganza -- use code SUMMER at checkout to score some savings. Additionally, starting May 24 through May 29 receive 20% off select sale and clearance items with the promo code MEMDAY.

D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 10 Piece
Macy&#39;s

D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 10 Piece

Price: $899.99 40% SavingsMacy's

Original: $1499.99
VANITY FAIR Beyond Comfort Underwire Bra 75204
Macy&#39;s

VANITY FAIR Beyond Comfort Underwire Bra 75204

Price: $36 25% SavingsMacy's

Original: $48
Nectar

New customers can take 33% off at Nectar. Shop deals on mattresses, like The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Price: $699 33% SavingsNectar

Original: $1049
Nolah

Nolah mattresses are on sale now! Get 35% off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

Price: $1624 35% SavingsNolah

Original: $2499
Nordic Track

Shop deals on rowers, bikes and more during Nordic Track's Memorial Day sale.

Nordic Track S10i Studio Bike
Nordic Track

Nordic Track S10i Studio Bike

Price: $999 33% SavingsNordic Track

Original: $1499
Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is up to 60% off.

CASLON Casual Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt, Blue Cornflower
Nordstrom

CASLON Casual Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt, Blue Cornflower

Price: $47.20 19% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $59
Old Navy

Old Navy is offering 50% off online and in-store from May 26 through 29.

Outdoor Voices

Take 30% off select styles now at Outdoor Voices.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

Price: $69 31% SavingsOutdoor Voices

Original: $100
Outdoor Voices Venus Crop Top
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Venus Crop Top

Price: $33 31% SavingsOutdoor Voices

Original: $48
Parachute

From May 22-29, take 20% off sitewide at Parachute. Discounts are on products like mattresses, bed frames, sheets, loungewear and more.

Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute

Linen Duvet Cover

Price: $224 to $272 20% SavingsParachute

Original: $280 to $340
Petco

Petco's sale will be available May 26 through May 29 and include 50% off cooling, summer toys, and hydration for pets. Plus, save up to 40% off Reddy harnesses.

Pottery Barn

Right now, take up to 50% off furniture, outdoor and more at Pottery Barn.

Pottery Barn Malta Outdoor Lantern
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Malta Outdoor Lantern

Price: $31 to $239 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $39 to $299
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Pottery Barn

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa

Price: $1819 to $1819.30 30% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $2599 to $2599
Indio FSC Eucalyptus Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn

Indio FSC Eucalyptus Outdoor Lounge Chair

Price: $559 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $699
QVC

QVC is offering a great deal on their Isle of Paradise Day or Night Self-Tanning Face Mist with Brush with 40% off.

REI

REI is offering up to 30% off camping and hiking gear, running gear and more.

REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots - Men&#39;s
REI

REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots - Men's

Price: $74.83 50% SavingsREI

Original: $150
Mountain Hardwear Camplife Snap-Neck Pullover - Women&#39;s
REI

Mountain Hardwear Camplife Snap-Neck Pullover - Women's

Price: $34.83 60% SavingsREI

Original: $89
Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women&#39;s 3&#34; Inseam
REI

Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women's 3" Inseam

Price: $25.83 50% SavingsREI

Original: $52
Revolve

Revolve's Memorial Day sale savings are up to 65% off.

L*SPACE Mirabella One Piece
Revolve

L*SPACE Mirabella One Piece

Price: $86 56% SavingsRevolve

Original: $198
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Denim Fashion Sneaker
Revolve

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Denim Fashion Sneaker

Price: $42 40% SavingsRevolve

Original: $70
Saatva

Shop Saatva's Memorial Day sale with up to $600 off.

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

Price: $1620 18% SavingsSaatva

Original: $1995
Showpo

Showpo is offering 30% off (minimum spend $100) from May 26 through 30.

SodaStream

From May 21 through 29, shop deals on SodaStream on Amazon.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2 and Carbonating Bottle
Amazon

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2 and Carbonating Bottle

Price: $119.47 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $159.99
Vince Camuto

Take an extra 30% off sale styles during Vince Camuto's Memorial Day sale, running May 25 through 30. Use promo code SALE30.

Wayfair

Wayfair's deals are happening now on summer outdoor essentials, appliances and more.

Powe Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set
Wayfair

Powe Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set

Price: $209.99 16% SavingsWayfair

Original: $249.99
GE Appliances 30&#34; 5.3 Cubic Feet Electric Freestanding Range
Wayfair

GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Electric Freestanding Range

Price: $656 10% SavingsWayfair

Original: $729
Samsung 7.5 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Smart Stackable Dryer with Steam Dry
Wayfair

Samsung 7.5 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Smart Stackable Dryer with Steam Dry

Price: $739.40 35% SavingsWayfair

Original: $1149
Williams Sonoma

Shop Williams Sonoma's sale, with discounts on brands like Le Creuset, Zwilling and Staub.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.

Price: $279.95 34% SavingsWilliams Sonoma

Original: $430
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill

Price: $119.95 to $119.95 38% to 41% SavingsWilliams Sonoma

Original: $195 to $205
Zwilling Four Star Knife Block, Set of 8
Williams Sonoma

Zwilling Four Star Knife Block, Set of 8

Price: $199.95 50% SavingsWilliams Sonoma

Original: $399.95
