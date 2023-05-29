Memorial Day weekend is here, and we know that means there are plenty of deals and sales to shop across multiple retailers!
Shop 35% off mattresses at Nolah, deals on AirPods, smart TVs and Dyson products from Amazon, 30% off camping gear from REI, 60% off sitewide at GAP and much more.
We're keeping an eye on all the sales so you can shop them in one place and score savings on home, furniture, appliances, fashion and more for summer's kickoff.
Abercrombie & Fitch
For a limited time, take up to 25% off select styles at Abercrombie & Fitch. Plus, take an extra 15% off select styles.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Price: $79.20 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $99
Amazon
Shop deals on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, spring fashion and more from Amazon's Memorial Day deals.
Andie Swim
Shop up to 65% off select styles at Andie using code MDWSALE.
Aurate
Take 30% off sitewide at Aurate during the jewelry brand's Memorial Day sale, going on now. Sale ends May 31. Use promo code MEMORIAL30.
Backcountry
Take up to 50% off during Backcountry's Memorial Day sale, going on now. Sale ends May 29.
Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Pullover - Women's
Price: $81.95 • 44% SavingsBackcountryOriginal: $149
The North Face Camden Soft Shell Hoodie - Men's
Price: $111.16 • 19% SavingsBackcountryOriginal: $138.95
Banana Republic
Banana Republic's Summer Preview Event means 30% off your purchase with code BRSUMMER.
Banana Republic Linen Sleeveless Polo
Price: $35 • 30% SavingsBanana RepublicOriginal: $50 Use promo code BRSUMMER
Bloomingdales
Save up to 50% on summer essentials through May 29.
Bloomingdale's will offer an extra 50% off select items from May 23-29.
AQUA Floral Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsBloomingdale'sOriginal: $128
brooklinen
brooklinen Marlow Pillow
Price: $52 • 20% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $65
brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Price: $217.80 • 40% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $363
CASETiFY
The CASETiFY sitewide sale is BUY 1, GET 15% OFF with code MEM23 from May 26-30.
Coach
Coach will offer up to 40% off from May 25-29.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on all mattresses now at Cocoon by Sealy.
Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen
Price: $699 • 35% SavingsCocoon by SealyOriginal: $1079
Cole Haan
From May 16 to June 3, Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with additional perks offered throughout the event.
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth's Memorial Day sale is happening now through June 5. Take up to 25% off sitewide, including their Bamboo Sheet Set.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Price: $237.30 • 30% SavingsCozy EarthOriginal: $339
Crate & Barrel
Shop 20% off sofas and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
Crate & Barrel Oceanside 90" Wide-Arm Deep-Seat Sofa
Price: $1599 • 20% SavingsCrate & BarrelOriginal: $1999
Credo
From May 25-29, get up to $20 off when you use your Credo Rewards points on a purchase of $100 or more.
Pai The Impossible Glow Bronze
Price: $29 • From: Credo
Express
Express will be running a sale offering up to 50% off online May 25-28.
Everlane
Everlane's Memorial Day sale is going on now. Shop up to 30% off over 400 summer styles.
GAP
GAP is offering up to 60% off sitewide.
Good American
Take 25% off sitewide at Good American now with promo code MAY25.
Good American ALWAYS FITS GOOD CLASSIC BOOTCUT JEANS
Price: $123.75 • 25% SavingsGood AmericanOriginal: $165 Use promo code MAY25
Huckberry
Huckberry's Memorial Day runs May 24-30. Shop up to 30% off.
Hulu
From May 19-27, new and eligible returning subscribers can subscribe to Hulu's popular ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for three months.
Hulu Ad-Supported Plan: $2/month for 3 months
GMA Deal: $2 • 74% SavingsOriginal: $7.99 Valid: 05/19/2023 to 05/27/2023
The National Streaming Day offer for the Hulu ad-supported plan is $2 per month for 3 months, then $7.99 per month or then-current regular price. Offer must be redeemed by May 27, 2023. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. This offer is not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing. The offer is not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
The Home Depot
Home Depot is offering early savings on tools, bath, patio, grills and more.
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid
Price: $199 • 20% SavingsThe Home DepotOriginal: $249
24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 4-Cycles
Price: $448 • 30% SavingsHome DepotOriginal: $649
J.Crew
Right now, take an extra 60% off sale styles at J.Crew, plus 40% off almost everything else. use code WEEKEND.
KBH Jewels
From May 26 through May 30, KBH will be offering 20% off sitewide using the code: MEM20.
Madewell
Take 30% off your purchase at Madewell with code WARMUP.
Maisonette
Items of participating vendors will be marked up to 40% off from May 22-31. Plus, take an extra 10% off sale items from May 22-27 with code EXTRA10. And right now, shop Maisonette's summer sale with select items up to 30% off.
HESTER & COOK Hydrangea Guest Napkin, Set Of 16
Price: $8 • 20% SavingsMaisonetteOriginal: $10
Pool Buoy Peachy Pat Inflatable Pool
Price: $80.10 • 10% SavingsMaisonetteOriginal: $89
WIRELESS EXPRESS Bluetooth Floating Speaker & Cup Holder - Unicorn
Price: $14.99 • 25% SavingsMaisonetteOriginal: $19.99
Macy's
Right now, Macy's is having a summer sale extravaganza -- use code SUMMER at checkout to score some savings. Additionally, starting May 24 through May 29 receive 20% off select sale and clearance items with the promo code MEMDAY.
Nectar
New customers can take 33% off at Nectar. Shop deals on mattresses, like The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress.
Nolah
Nolah mattresses are on sale now! Get 35% off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.
Nordic Track
Shop deals on rowers, bikes and more during Nordic Track's Memorial Day sale.
Nordic Track S10i Studio Bike
Price: $999 • 33% SavingsNordic TrackOriginal: $1499
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is up to 60% off.
Old Navy
Old Navy is offering 50% off online and in-store from May 26 through 29.
Outdoor Voices
Take 30% off select styles now at Outdoor Voices.
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Price: $69 • 31% SavingsOutdoor VoicesOriginal: $100
Outdoor Voices Venus Crop Top
Price: $33 • 31% SavingsOutdoor VoicesOriginal: $48
Parachute
From May 22-29, take 20% off sitewide at Parachute. Discounts are on products like mattresses, bed frames, sheets, loungewear and more.
Petco
Petco's sale will be available May 26 through May 29 and include 50% off cooling, summer toys, and hydration for pets. Plus, save up to 40% off Reddy harnesses.
Pottery Barn
Right now, take up to 50% off furniture, outdoor and more at Pottery Barn.
Pottery Barn Malta Outdoor Lantern
Price: $31 to $239 • 20% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $39 to $299
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Price: $1819 to $1819.30 • 30% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $2599 to $2599
Indio FSC Eucalyptus Outdoor Lounge Chair
Price: $559 • 20% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $699
QVC
QVC is offering a great deal on their Isle of Paradise Day or Night Self-Tanning Face Mist with Brush with 40% off.
REI
REI is offering up to 30% off camping and hiking gear, running gear and more.
Revolve
Revolve's Memorial Day sale savings are up to 65% off.
Saatva
Shop Saatva's Memorial Day sale with up to $600 off.
Showpo
Showpo is offering 30% off (minimum spend $100) from May 26 through 30.
SodaStream
From May 21 through 29, shop deals on SodaStream on Amazon.
Vince Camuto
Take an extra 30% off sale styles during Vince Camuto's Memorial Day sale, running May 25 through 30. Use promo code SALE30.
Wayfair
Wayfair's deals are happening now on summer outdoor essentials, appliances and more.
Williams Sonoma
Shop Williams Sonoma's sale, with discounts on brands like Le Creuset, Zwilling and Staub.