Daphne Oz is a busy woman. The wife and mother of four is a bestselling cookbook author, won an Emmy as co-host of ABC talk show "The Chew" and is a renowned public speaker regularly tapped for her insights on food, family, motherhood and health.
Despite this busy lifestyle, Oz never loses her glam touch, and now she's channeling her knack for great style into a gorgeous 11-piece collaboration with jewelry makers Soru called The Siren Collection.
Soru founders and half-sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle pride themselves on the "special" feeling present in Soru's pieces, all ethically handcrafted by artisans in Italy and Turkey and never mass produced. As longtime fans of Oz, they felt "overall alignment as mothers and creatives" and said in a press release that "the collaboration was meant to be."
Featuring motifs such as coins, urns and good luck charms crafted with inspiration from the ancient Byzantine empire to jewelry trends of the 1990s, the Siren Collection "draws from the Divine Feminine and the abundance of that creative, beautiful spark," Oz explained in the press release.
The pieces are crafted from 14-karat gold-plated silver and -- like all of Soru's jewelry -- are free from nickel, lead and cadmium. They're named "for three generations of women in my family -- and a choice few favorite carbs," Oz said, and the standout Divine Feminine Charm necklace is inspired by a 6th century Byzantine amphorae necklace that Oz loves.
"Every piece goes together," Oz added, "so feel free to mix and layer to bring an elevating bit of sparkle to sweatpants or black tie. For me, choosing my jewelry for the day is pure PLEASURE that makes me feel immediately transported, elegant and adorned, and I hope this curated 11-piece collaboration will bring you daily joy!"
Keep scrolling to see and shop The Siren Collection now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.