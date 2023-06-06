Victoria's Secret now has an Amazon storefront.
Shoppers can peruse over 4,000 styles across the renowned Victoria’s Secret and PINK brands and thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, the best-selling bras, panties and more can be at your door faster than ever.
"Select bra and apparel styles will additionally be eligible for Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy, a Prime-exclusive program where customers can try eligible items at home before buying them," a press release said.
Scroll on to shop some of VS top selling essentials.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.