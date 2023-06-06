Victoria's Secret now has an Amazon storefront.

Shoppers can peruse over 4,000 styles across the renowned Victoria’s Secret and PINK brands and thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, the best-selling bras, panties and more can be at your door faster than ever.

"Select bra and apparel styles will additionally be eligible for Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy, a Prime-exclusive program where customers can try eligible items at home before buying them," a press release said.

Scroll on to shop some of VS top selling essentials.

Victoria&#39;s Secret Front Close Sports Bra
Victoria's Secret Front Close Sports Bra

Price: $54.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Pink Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Bra
Victoria's Secret Pink Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Bra

Price: $36.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret PINK Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie
Victoria's Secret PINK Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie

Price: $52.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret PINK Everyday Lounge Relaxed Jogger
Victoria's Secret PINK Everyday Lounge Relaxed Jogger

Price: $52.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Stretch Lace &#38; Satin Cami Set
Victoria's Secret Stretch Lace & Satin Cami Set

Price: $69.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Strapless Bombshell Add 2 Cups Push Up Bra
Victoria's Secret Strapless Bombshell Add 2 Cups Push Up Bra

Price: $54.95 to $56.50   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret PINK Cotton Boyshort, 5 Pack Panties for Women
Victoria's Secret PINK Cotton Boyshort, 5 Pack Panties for Women

Price: $30.00   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Smooth Seamless Bikini Underwear for Women
Victoria's Secret Smooth Seamless Bikini Underwear for Women

Price: $40   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Everyday Comfort Full Coverage Bra
Victoria's Secret Everyday Comfort Full Coverage Bra

Price: $49.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret PINK Fleece Zip Up Perfect Hoodie
Victoria's Secret PINK Fleece Zip Up Perfect Hoodie

Price: $52.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Pink Body Wrap Bikini Top
Victoria's Secret Pink Body Wrap Bikini Top

Price: $32.95   From: Amazon

Victoria&#39;s Secret Pink V Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Victoria's Secret Pink V Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom

Price: $29.95   From: Amazon

