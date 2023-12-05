When you think of makeup artists who have changed the beauty industry time and time again, Bobbi Brown is a name at the top of the list.

Brown's clean beauty line Jones Road Beauty has not only taken the space by storm but has also gained a cult following on TikTok over the past year.

Brown shared with "GMA" some of her top go-to gifting items for the holiday season. From her iconic Caddis glasses to some of her favorite ways to gift Jones Road products, check them out below!

Jones Road Beuty Platimun Pink Kit

"The limited edition Platinum Pink Kit has everything you need for a cool-toned, sparkly flush this winter. The diamond dust-inspired kit includes a limited edition Mini Miracle Balm in Platinum Pink -- a colorless balm with silvery pink pearl. The kit also includes Best Pencil in Black, Sparkle Wash in Barely Pink, Lip And Cheek Stick in Bright Pink, and a limited edition Silver Jones Road Tyvek Bag.”

Jones Road Beauty THE PLATINUM PINK KIT $72 Jones Road Beauty Shop Now

Caddis Glasses

“Glasses are my signature, I've worn them my whole life! And I’m obsessed with Caddis frames. Fully customizable, stylish and easy.”

Saks Fifth Ave Caddis Bixby 49MM Square Blue Light Reading Glasses $95 Saks Fifth Ave Shop Now

Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote

"A utilitarian bag that's perfect for an overnight or weekend getaway. "

Alex Mill The Perfect Weekend Tote $185 Alex Mill Shop Now

Jones Road Beauty Gift Card

“Not sure exactly what they want? Send them a Jones Road e-gift card so they can choose their favorite products. Male or female, there is something perfect for everyone.”

Jones Road Beauty Jones Road E-GIFT CARD $10 to $500 Jones Road Beauty Shop Now

Curated Box of MISIPASTA

“I’m obsessed with Michelin Star chef, Missy Robbins, and all of her restaurants in Brooklyn, New York. But now you can enjoy Missy-approved dishes no matter where you live. At her new outpost, MISIPASTA, Missy has both a retail shop in store and online where you can curate a box of her famous sauces, pastas, olive oils and signature spices”