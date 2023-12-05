Xochitl Gomez, known as America Chavez of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and a current "Dancing With The Stars" finalist, is here with stylish picks for holiday gifting.
Gomez, who's also acted in "Raven's Home" and "The Baby-Sitters Club," among other works, recommends everything from a "classic beauty item" that makes her "feel fancy" to her most-worn cardigan and the shoes she says she wears "constantly."
Gomez's picks make great gifts for beauty lovers and trend-seekers. Plus, find recommendations under $50 that are ideal for stocking stuffers or white elephant presents.
Check it all out below!
Marc Jacobs Mini Backpack
"It’s a perfect gift for anyone!" Gomez tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "I take my [Marc Jacobs] mini backpack everywhere with me. It’s a unisex gift that can’t go wrong."
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Gomez's next pick is the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillow Talk Medium. "It’s a beautiful color for the holidays," she says. "It’s a classic beauty item that is trending and automatically makes me feel fancy!"
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
"This is by far the most hydrating lip mask I’ve ever used," Gomez says. "Especially during the cold weather, I use this constantly!"
Kimchi Blue Dayna Shrunken Cardigan
"Last year I was gifted a pink fuzzy cardigan from [Urban Outfitters] and I think it’s my most worn cardigan during the holidays," Gomez says. "Easy to pair with jeans, but also make it fun with mini skirt and leg warmers!"
adidas Gazelle sneakers
"I love these shoes! I also got these last year and I wear these constantly," Gomez says, adding that she pairs them with pieces like skater dresses and jeans. "They’re cute but also wearable for everyday."