Whether you grew up watching her on "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," are a fan of her jewelry and beauty brand, Uncommon James, or have dabbled in a few of her recipes from her bestselling cookbooks, you probably know Kristin Cavallari.

We asked Cavallari, a CEO, podcast host and mother of three, to help us shop for our loved ones (and ourselves!) this holiday season.

Cavallari's picks include an Uncommon James candle, a foot massager for "anyone who loves to relax" and a headache relief cap.

Conitnue below to shop!

Uncommon James Rose Blossom Candle

"Candles are always a safe bet for a gift and this one is soy wax, all natural and smells amazing," Cavallari tells "Good Morning America" in an email.

Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case

"This is great for the person who is active on social media," Cavallari explains. "This silicone case can stick to windows, the fridge [or] just about anything for that perfect angle when filming."

TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap

"This cap is one of those items that most people wouldn't buy for themselves, making it the perfect gift," Cavallari says.

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

"Who doesn't love a foot massage?" Cavallari says. "This is great for people who are on their feet all day or just anyone who loves to relax."

A coffee subscription

"I like gifting coffee subscriptions for the coffee lover," Cavallari says. "Your favorite coffee drinkers get to experiment and try out a variety of new coffee."

