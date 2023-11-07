Fenty model, Glamour cover girl and the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria's Secret, Emira D'Spain is a shooting star whose profile only continues to rise as she stuns in high-profile campaigns and on social media.

As a "TikTok Beauty Queen" with more than 1.3 million followers and over 100,000 on Instagram, we knew she'd have the perfect recommendations for anyone looking to give the gift of glamour and luxury this holiday season -- and she absolutely delivered.

Keep scrolling to see her top choices!

Amazon The Five Minute Journal $28.99 Amazon "This is one of the best gifts for friends and family," D'Spain says of the popular journal. "I recently received this and it was such a thoughtful gift, especially since my friends know how hectic and busy my life is. This is a guided journal that really helps you be mindful, practice gratitude and will welcome in such positive energy into your life. I’m obsessed!" Shop Now

Sephora KILIAN Paris Love, Don't Be Shy $290 Sephora This luxurious scent is a splurge for sure, but D'Spain suggests taking it even further to up the romantic ante. "Normally, I’m not one to love the idea of gifting fragrance, but men … listen up. This would be a sweet gift for a girlfriend with a romantic note and three dozen red roses! One of my favorite scents and it’s my most complimented scent -- so universally loved that it makes a great gift!" Shop Now

Sephora ghd Soft Curl - 1.25inch Curling Iron $205 Sephora "We all know that one girl who has a curling iron from 1999 that she just won’t let go of," the influencer teases. "Everyone is adding the DYSON AirWrap to their wish list, but I think it’s important to also have a quality curling iron! GHD Soft Curve is my favorite curling iron, and it would make such a great gift for a sister, girlfriend or mom!" Shop Now