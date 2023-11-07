Actress and mom-of-two Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to making the holidays special by thinking up fun and creative ways to give gifts for the holidays.

The "Mamma Mia" star is also a co-creator of Make it Cute, a children's play decor brand that says it produces adorable, safe and planet-friendly playhouses.

"The playhouse makes the perfect holiday gift -- it will keep your children keep busy all winter long and beyond," Seyfried told "GMA."

Scroll down to shop the playhouse as well as Seyfried's other picks she will be giving this season.

TheraIce Migraine Headache Relief Cap

"When I have a headache, there is nothing better than this cap! I swear it works wonders in minutes and is a great gift for all," Seyfried told "GMA."

TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap

Copic Marker Set

"I love to do artwork with my children during the holidays and this set is such a great holiday gift."

Copic, 72-Color Sketch Marker Set



Make It Cute Playhouse

"The perfect holiday gift is this amazing playhouse -- perfect for children to play with and keep busy all winter long and beyond."

Make It Cute Cottage

Maison Me Luxe Baby Gift Set

"Maisonette is one of my favorite places to buy all gifts in general and I think this is the perfect holiday gift for any new babies."

MAISON ME Luxe Baby Gift Set, Sage Multi



Purl Soho Yarn

"I love to knit -- no matter the time of year and this is my favorite yarn. I hope to receive more this year to knit more pieces for all of my loved ones.. the perfect holiday gift!"

PURL SOHO Cashmere Merino Bloom

Other "GMA" knitting picks to shop:

TEHETE 100% Cashmere Yarn for Crocheting 3-Ply Warm Soft Luxurious Fuzzy Knitting Yarn

