Ayesha Curry is a powerhouse. As an entrepreneur, chef, best-selling author and mom of three, Curry brings a whole new meaning to the term "wonder woman.

Lucky for us, the Sweet July founder shared some of her favorite wellness gift picks with "Good Morning America".

As Curry knows, parents are usually the unsung heroes of the holiday -- hosting, gifting and running crazy! If you are looking for a way to give them the gift of relaxation with a skin care set or candle trio, these picks below are for you.

Scroll down to check out some of Curry's favorites.

Sweet July Soy Candle Trio

"This set is awesome. There’s a variety of scents for everyone in your life. I love that it really sets the tone and the mood, especially for the holidays. It just fills your home with warmth and delicious scents," Curry said.

Sweet July Skin Essentials Set

"Who doesn’t like to wash their face? This is a very simple, three-step process that anybody can do. It’s a no-brainer gift that is actually useful."

Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock

"This clock changed my life. I can’t stand the sound of my iPhone alarm, so this clock has helped my circadian rhythm and has helped me wake up in a more peaceful manner."

Mini Singing Bowl

"I love to find my zen in any moment that I can -- so a mini singing bowl is great because you can bring healing vibrations with you wherever you go."

Crystals

"It’s always cool when somebody picks out a personalized crystal for you because that means it speaks to you and it makes them think of you somehow. So, I think it is always really interesting to see what people come up with."