Leave it to Miranda Kerr to recommend a picture-perfect holiday shopping list.

Kerr is a model, certified health coach, and the CEO and founder of KORA Organics, a certified organic skin care brand with buzz-worthy products such as its Noni Glow Face Oil.

Kerr has walked major runway shows and graced covers of magazines like Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire. She is also a wife and mother, and is currently expecting her fourth child.

We asked Kerr for her holiday gift recommendations, and her picks include her favorite at-home facial products, the juicer she's been using for 10 years and a gift ideal "for someone special."

Check it all out below!

KORA Organics Tumeric Brightening Trio

"These are my two favorite at-home facial products, I'm obsessed with the glow I get from using them together," Kerr tells "Good Morning America" in an email.

Theragun Mini

“My Theragun Mini is one of my all-time favorite wellness tools," Kerr says. "It’s small and mighty. I take it with me wherever I go!"

Omega Juicer

"I have been using the Omega juicer every morning for over 10 years," Kerr says. "This is the best juicer on the market for cold-pressed juice."

Royal Albert Friendship Mug

"These friendship mugs are the perfect gift for any occasion."

Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace

"I love fine jewelry," Kerr says. "This is a piece for someone special."