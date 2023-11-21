Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is a true wellness enthusiast.

During the pandemic, she gained a following centered around her subscription-based Pilates and yoga workouts on her platform, Melissa Wood Health.

Wood-Tepperberg has had quite the year, being named one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookies.

Beyond her impressive résumé and worklife, Wood-Tepperberg is a mom of two and knows how important it is to find holiday gifts that make you and the recipient feel great.

"GMA" tapped Wood-Tepperberg for her top picks that she says she can't live without. Scroll down to shop!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Breville Juicer

"A staple in my daily routine that I would suggest for anyone that doesn't have one. Juicing truly changed my life -- everything from helping my gut to clearing my skin!"

Amazon Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer $179 Amazon Shop Now

De La Heart Lymphatic Drainage Paddle

"I've been obsessed with this paddle for years now to help keep my lymphatic system moving when I don't have time for a massage. Great for after a shower with some body oil."

Amazon de la heart Wooden Lymphatic Body Massage Tool for Massage Therapy $36 Amazon Shop Now

Apollo Neuro

"This is a wearable band that is incredible for stress reduction to focus on better sleep, focus and relaxation. My friend Kim turned me onto it and I haven't looked back."

14% off Amazon Apollo Neuro Wearable $299.99

$349 Amazon Shop Now

Electric Picks Anklet

"Anklets are one of my favorite ways to accessorize. A simple gold one like this from Electric Picks is something I could give to any woman in my life!"

Electric Picks Brinkley Anklet $68 Electric Picks Shop Now

Electric Picks Leo Anklet $74 Electric Picks Shop Now

MWH Prop Kit

"The prop kit is the perfect gift for those looking to amp up their workouts with the help of our one-pound weights, band and ball (also perfect to bring with you when traveling so you can still get a little movement in when you're on the go)."

MWH The Prop Kit $75 MWH Shop Now

Matcha Essentials Kit by Matchaful

"This past year I've officially turned into a matcha lover and cherish it as a morning ritual. Having a beautiful set to make it in the morning makes the experience even better."

Amazon Matchaful - Kiwami Single Origin Ceremonial Matcha $44 Amazon Shop Now

Ear Seed Kit

"I love ear seeds for acupressure points to help keep you balanced. Perfect for all the craziness that comes with the holiday season."