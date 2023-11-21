Tiffani Thiessen, who's starred as Kelly Kapowski on "Saved by the Bell" and thrown dinner parties with her recipes on "Dinner at Tiffani's," is helping "Good Morning America" readers shop for the holidays.

Thiessen is an actress, creative, and a wife and mother of two children, Harper Renn and Holt. She's also an author, having written two cookbooks, "Pull Up A Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours" and "Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers," the latter of which was newly published this year.

We asked Thiessen to help us shop for the holidays by selecting some of her favorite gift-worthy items we can find now. Thiessen's picks include "the tool any home chef will appreciate," the shoes she says are her husband's favorite style and a gift for the kids who love outer space.

Check it all out below!

'Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers'

"My newest cookbook is based on repurposing leftovers and is full of great recipes for the holidays!" Thiessen tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "Pair the book with nifty, reusable leftover bags and you have yourself an exceptional gift."

Merit Beauty

"One of my faves! Merit has natural, radiant makeup for all skin types, making it perfect for my teenage daughter, who’s in love with the entire line," Thiessen says.

Cuisinart Food Processor

"The tool any home chef will appreciate," Thiessen says. "I’m hoping to get a new one myself this holiday season … hint, hint, hubby!"

Vans Sneakers

"The Knu School shoe is my husband’s favorite style," Thiessen says. "For the dads, sons and skaters, you can’t go wrong with a new pair of Vans."

Educational Insights GeoSafari Telescope

"For the boys and girls who love outer space," Thiessen says. "This telescope is a gift that will send your kids to the stars."