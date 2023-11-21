Influencer, shopping expert, and founder of @TheSisterStudioIG and Life in Lilac Jen Reed loves a good deal. Whether she's showing you how to style versatile basics or putting together a gorgeous Christmas tree for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, you can count on the results being beautiful, accessible and fit for a broad audience looking to elevate its aesthetic goals.

And that's exactly why we wanted to hear what she's buying for her friends and loved ones this year for the holidays. Her picks below are chic, universally appealing and offer a range of price points that makes this list perfect for keeping on hand all season long.

Keep scrolling to see her faves for the 2023 gift-shopping season and make sure to save room in your budget to snag a couple of these for yourself!

Life in Lilac - Always Welcome Candle Diffuser Bundle

"I always love to gift people a candle and diffuser set!"

Reed's first choice is from her "one size fits all" lifestyle brand, Life in Lilac. This bundle is ideal for a friend, host or even for a gift exchange where you'll want a gift sure to please a variety of folks.

She told "GMA," "It's the perfect way to add warmth to a new space. I love gifting the Life in Lilac Always Welcome Set because it's such a universal and inviting scent."

Coffee Table Books

"You can never go wrong with a nice coffee table book, especially tailored to the homeowners’ interests," Reed explains of her next two picks.

"This Arch Digest is perfect for the homebody and these Assouline travel books are amazing for anyone that loves to travel or just wants a pop of color in their home. Add a quick note inside the book and you have a thoughtful, personalized gift that will be enjoyed time and time again."

Beauty Gift Baskets

Her next suggestion is sure to please anyone who needs a little extra pampering during the extra-busy holiday season.

"For the beauty guru, I always love putting together a little gift basket," Reed tells GMA. "Think under eye masks, an ice roller, and a nice lip mask or lip oil. You can't go wrong!"

Ember Mug

Reed's final suggestion is something simple yet luxurious for those folks you can never seem to nail down on the gift front.

"For the person that has everything, an Ember mug is such a great option. Keeping your coffee at the perfect temperature all day long? Say no more!"