Welcome to Miami!

Jones Road Beauty has launched a new peachy shade of its viral Miracle Balm: Miami Beach.

The new shade adds a warm, vacation-worthy summer glow to the Miracle Balm lineup.

The brand, founded by iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown, has become an overnight clean beauty go-to.

"What's amazing is the products are made with a clear base, so when you put it on the skin, it doesn't look ashy. No matter what color your skin is you can get the coverage you want and look very natural," Brown shared.

Scroll on to shop the new launch and more from Jones Road.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

More from Jones Road Beauty

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK