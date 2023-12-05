Witney Carson McAllister is no stranger to beauty and fashion after nearly a decade as a professional dancer and choreographer on ABC’s "Dancing With the Stars."

“I’m just a dancer trying to inspire and spread happiness to the world,” she says on her website.

She recently added a new job description to her résumé as a beauty and fashion influencer (she always on top of what’s new and viral, and shares with her more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram), and shared with "GMA" some of her top gifting picks for the holidays. Her trending picks include the Stanley tumbler, Barefoot Dreams throw and a cashmere crew neck sweater from J Crew.

Scroll down to check out her picks.

J. Crew Cashmere Classic Crewneck

"A cashmere sweater is a staple for any women's closet. Invest in this versatile piece of clothing for your loved ones during the holidays," she says.

J. Crew Cashmere classic-fit crewneck sweater $128 J. Crew

SKIMS Sleep Set

"Everyone remembers the person who gifts them great pajamas. This Skims set is so cute and looks cute enough for Christmas morning pictures."

SKIMS SKIMS SLEEP SET $118 SKIMS

Veja Sneakers

"Veja’s are the perfect gift for the errand runner who needs a versatile and stylish shoe. These sneakers are so easy to style throughout all seasons."

Revolve Urca Sneaker $185 Revolve

Stanley Tumbler

"Though they’re the most popular and obvious gift, everyone wants the new color without having to explain themselves. Who doesn’t love a Stanley?"

Stanley THE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE™ TUMBLER $40 Stanley

Barefoot Dreams throw

"Gift giving is always better when you know you’re giving them a timeless favorite. The whole family loves this Barefoot Dreams blanket for road trips, comfy movie nights and sideline at soccer games."