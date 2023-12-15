"The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams is no stranger to knowing all of the latest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

That's why "GMA" turned to her to help curate a list of holiday gift ideas of products that she is loving right now.

The reality star turned influencer called out the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, which is great for everyday use, to the SMEG Electric Kettle, fun reusable shopping bags and more

Check them out below!

Landon Carryall Bag

"This is truly one of the best bags for everyday use, the gym, travel and work. It’s durable, chic and keeps your things organized. I got my bag and haven’t stopped using it! I selected the navy color in medium."

Williams Sonoma SMEG Electric Kettle

"I’m the biggest fan of everything SMEG, but this electric kettle is my favorite! I use it all the time, especially now that it’s getting chilly outside. It looks chic on the counter and comes in the most beautiful colors."

Alex Virtue Reusable Grocery Bags

"I love this idea and I am putting this on my wish list, especially for some that lives in the city or loves going to the farmers market! These cute foldable sustainable totes can carry all your fresh veggies, bottles of wine and even fresh flowers!"

Blue Cypress & Snow Candle

"This is one of my favorite holiday scents! It’s clean and festive, and makes the entire place smell like a winter wonderland! This is a staple in my home and great for gift giving."

Tayshia by Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron

"This is the perfect tool for anyone that loves a clean sleek look but also bouncy curls. This iron has multiple heat selections and is perfect for all hair types; fine, normal and coarse."

Eberjey

"Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set -- If there’s one thing my mom knows I’ll love as a gift, it’s pajamas! I have three pairs of Eberjey PJ sets that I’ve bought over the year, and they are my absolute favorite. They are so soft, come in so many colors and they can be personalized, which is always a thoughtful touch! Guaranteed a one of the most-loved gifts to give and receive."