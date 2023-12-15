Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy is a "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer and season 26 winner, and wife to fellow "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy. During "DWTS'" 26th season, she took home the mirrorball trophy alongside her partner, Adam Rippon.

She is also a mother to her son, Rome, and has amassed more than 900,000 Instagram followers to date.

Now, she's sharing all of her best holiday gifts with "Good Morning America" readers to help us shop for unique and thoughtful pieces for our loved ones. Her recommendations include a gift for a new mom, a gift for your partner and the stocking stuffers she says are meant for the beauty lovers.

Continue below to shop her picks from Nuna, Theragun, L'Oreal and more.

CSB Workout Set

"I am obsessed with everything CSB!" she tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "They have the best sets and loungewear to gift to a friend or family member. The quality is the soft, yet durable, and I love their unique colors/styles."

Crop Shop Boutique CSB Activluxe River Crop $60 Crop Shop Boutique Shop Now

Crop Shop Boutique CSB Activluxe Pocket Leggings $82 Crop Shop Boutique Shop Now

Nuna TRVL Stroller

Need a gift for a new mom? Johnson Chmerkovskiy recommends the Nuna TRVL stroller. "When Rome transitioned out of his car seat/stroller travel system, so many moms recommended the Nuna TRVL," she says. "It’s an investment that will grow with your baby over time, and can collapse and pop up with just one hand (because we all know as a mom, both hands are never free)!"

Nordstrom Nuna TRVL Lightweight Stroller $450 Nordstrom Shop Now

Theragun Pro Plus

Johnson recommends a Theragun as a gift for your partner. "Both Val and I have jobs that can be demanding on our physical being, and love incorporating the Theragun into our recovery routine. It’s portable and super effective for post-show or after a workout, and the perfect gift to any wellness enthusiast on your list."

Therabody Theragun PRO Plus $599 Therabody Shop Now

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle

"This is the best scent ever! Anything Jo Malone is amazing, but this candle fills our space without being too overpowering, and fits perfectly with any aesthetic," she says.

Sephora Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle $80 Sephora Shop Now

L'Oréal Lip Stain and Mascara

"[I] have been using this mascara for forever, and really loving this lipgloss lately, too," Johnson Chmerkovskiy says. They are the "best items to toss in as stocking stuffers for the beauty lover on your list."

Ulta L'Oréal Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain $11.99 Ulta Shop Now