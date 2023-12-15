"It's what I call women of a certain age, who are classic and timeless like pearls, yet unapologetically edgy," writes fashion blogger and influencer Elaine Davis about her thought process when naming her website, Square Pearls. "We are just a tad bit different from the average gal."

Davis' edge is what helps her stand out from the pack as she documents her life, an endeavor that began after her youngest child left for college and left her single and thriving in New York City, unwilling to sacrifice her style for "the women's coordinates department," she says. She had an inkling that her tastes aligned with those of countless women who wanted to express themselves similarly.

Following that instinct paid off, and now with more than 20,000 Instagram followers, features on Who What Wear and "Tamron Hall," and a jet-setting lifestyle, Davis is fully embodying her dreams.

Her refined and exciting taste made her an obvious choice to help out with our Influencer Gift Guide, and her picks below are perfectly tailored to give everyone in your life the touch of luxury they deserve this holiday season.

Smartphone Screen Magnifier

"I’m absolutely obsessed with the mobile phone 3D Magnifier Screen Expander," Davis explains of her first favorite gift this season. "It’s foldable stand with a screen amplifier -- perfect for all the smartphone users in your life."

Amazon 14" Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone -3D Magnifying Projector Screen Enlarger Expander for Movies, Videos, and Gaming $28.95 Amazon Shop Now

lululemon Joggers

Davis didn't leave men out when considering gifting this holiday season, instead offering a handsome suggestion that ticks off the comfort and style boxes.

"For that special man in your life who likes to look good effortlessly," she told us, "gift him these stretchy joggers that can be dressed up or down."

lululemon ABC Jogger $128 lululemon Shop Now

Allure Beauty Box

"Subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving," Davis says of her next pick, a monthly collection of premium beauty products to try that comes with a mini magazine featuring tutorials on how to use the products inside.

She adds, "Allure's Beauty Box is a personal fave. There’s an option to choose a quarterly or annual plan."

Amazon Allure Beauty Box - The Best in Beauty Delivered Monthly $25 Amazon Shop Now

Malin and Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum

"Fragrances that smell amazing and are gender neutral are the perfect gift for the holidays," David said of this Malin and Goetz scent. Notes of tropical grass, citrus and savory celery seed make this perfume rich and perfect for wearers of any gender.

Bloomingdale's Malin and Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz. $96 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Cuyana Beauty Roll

Crafted from soft Italian leather and voted an Allure Best of Beauty award winner, Davis calls this Cuyana accessory "the ultimate travel beauty roll to organize your on-the-go makeup."