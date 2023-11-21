Gym Tan is "not your typical Bay Area mom," according to her Instagram bio.

The 63-year-old content creator is proving that style has no age limits, sharing daily outfit inspiration and on-trend looks on her social media accounts (oftentimes alongside her daughter, Mya, too!). She is originally from Singapore.

We asked Tan to share her holiday gift picks and, to no surprise of our own, they are fashionable ones.

"The holidays are all about gifting items that I would love for myself," Tan tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "They have to pass that test. They are special items that family and friends may not think to buy for themselves."

"Why buy basics?" she adds. "I like to include a little bit of luxury, color, surprise and whimsy."

Check out all of Tan's picks below!

J.Crew Collection Organza Button-up Shirt with Feathers

"This is such a fun, whimsical and fabulous blouse," Tan says. "A great statement party piece. It also comes in white, but I think the pink is a real showstopper."

14% off J.Crew Collection organza button-up shirt with feathers $169.50

$198 J.Crew Shop Now

J.Crew Matching Cashmere Beanie and Socks

This cardinal red beanie and matching socks are "everyday luxury with a nod to the season," Tan says. "They add a fun pop of color to everything you wear and feel festive even with sweats by the fire."

41% off J.Crew Cashmere beanie $52.50

$89.50 J.Crew Shop Now

33% off J.Crew Cashmere-blend trouser socks $39.50

$59.50 J.Crew Shop Now

Line Speckled Cardigan Sweater

This is "another fun cardigan that I would love to gift and be gifted," Tan says. "Love the shape and texture." Tan pictures it styled "with washed blue jeans [for] opening presents or with white jeans in the spring. Even though it's fun and special, it's kinda practical, too!"

Anthropologie Line Speckled Cardigan Sweater $349 Anthropologie Shop Now

Lizzie Fortunato Martina Beaded Heart Pendant Necklace

"I love Lizzie Fortunato jewelry! Everypiece is handmade in their New York City offices, put together with such loving detail," Tan says. "I got to meet the co-founders: twin sisters who started their business together in college. I love giving gifts from designers and brands I've discovered and have a personal connection to. I love the whimsy of this piece with the colorful glass beads and solid heart at it's center."