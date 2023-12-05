SuChin Pak has worn many hats in her career as a journalist and podcaster, including becoming the first Asian American correspondent on MTV back in 2001 -- for those of us watching in those days, the peak of cool.

She has remained busy ever since, most recently as co-host of "Add To Cart" alongside Kulap Vilaysack, where the two discuss "everything we buy (and buy into). And what it says about who we are."

Naturally, Pak was ready to rattle off top-notch gift recommendations for everyone you want to treat this holiday season.

Pak's suggestions below cover the gamut from luxe but affordable jewelry that stands out from the rest to chef-worthy stocking stuffers that can encourage even the blandest of cooks to branch out and try something new.

Keep scrolling to see what she's gifting (and hoping to be gifted!) this year!

SIN Weylyn Candelabra

Calling this one perfect for "the elegant hostess who makes it look easy," Pak first recommendation is a gorgeous candelabra from SIN.

"Sure, showing up with a nice bottle of wine or flowers is always a nice gesture," she said of this pick, "but if you want to really thank your host with something much more memorable, look no further than the genius of Virgina Sin, who creates every day objects for the home that look like art pieces. This fruit bowl is a beauty to behold empty or full or for the more daring, I love her candelabras that look like they're dancing waves."

West Elm SIN Weylyn Candelabra $160

Nom Nom Paleo Seasonings

"I can cook about five things," Pak said of her culinary skills, "but it doesn't matter because I'm a spice and condiment connoisseur, and that's my magic power in the kitchen."

Limited skills aside, Pak loves this seasoning gift set for chefs of all ages and kitchen abilities. She elaborates:

"Turn a ho-hum baked potato into a starring role or transform leftover fried rice into something sensational with a pantry stocked with unusual spices and flavors. This trio from Nom Nom Paleo is a winner and my most used spice combo in my pantry. It's great for advanced chefs and your recent college grad that's setting up their own kitchen. They're packed with flavor, fresh and so versatile. It's a great gift paired with the beautiful Nom Nom cookbook or as stocking stuffers!"

Amazon The Spice Lab Nom Nom Paleo Seasoning Gift Set $34.95
Amazon Nom Nom Paleo: Let's Go! (Volume 3) $19.29

Amazon Nom Nom Paleo: Let's Go! (Volume 3) $19.29 Amazon Shop Now

KiwiCo. Boxes

"KiwiCo is not just for the kids ... and let me tell you why" she told us about this next gift. "The little ones will love these boxes filled with innovative STEM and art-based projects that are so engaging and fun. The adults will appreciate this because it's the perfect activity that will easily fill up an afternoon to let you catch up on your holiday to-do list. My daughter loves these boxes so much that we have two monthly subscriptions. You can get them delivered to your house every month or buy individual boxes for all the kids in your life. Pro tip: I have been known to hoard these boxes for long holidays and summer vacation so we never run out in a pinch!"

KiwiCo. KiwiCo. Boxes $23.95 to $43.90

Mersea Sweaters

Pak's next gifting choice if for "the mother-in-law, BFF, sisters or anyone who loves comfy, casual fashion," in her words. She told us:

"I love this little gem of a brand, Mersea. Two best friends who became 'empty nesters' decided to put their love of travel, the ocean (hence the name) and fashion together to create this brand that is easy to wear, fun and wonderful to gift. My favorite is the Amour sweater, which is one size, comes in classic stripes but with a whimsical twist: heart elbow patches!"

Mersea Mersea Amour Sweater $108

Julia Jewelry

Pak's choice for jewelry is one she wants to make known because it's at the top of her list this year.

"Julia Vaughn has been collecting vintage costume jewelry for years, and has put that love into her brand which sells both vintage and original designs. This is equally for the front row fashionistas as well as those who appreciate very good curated vintage pieces. You can get something sexy like her statement rope chain necklace to classic ornate pearl earrings from the 1980s. On my wishlist? I've been eyeing this silver 'palm ring' that is a showstopper."

Julia Vaughn Sloane Palm Ring $150