Miranda Kerr, CEO and Founder of KORA Organics and Certified Health Coach shared her thoughts on Mother's Day with "Good Morning America."

"Mother's Day holds such a special place in my heart. Being a mother is my absolute favorite thing in the world and is such a blessing," Kerr told "GMA" in an email.

Kerr announced the birth of her fourth child in February.

"It's also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge my own mother and all the amazing women in our lives who have supported us," she said.

Kerr also shared her best Mother's Day gift recommendations. Her picks are both indulgent and practical with problem-solving benefits for moms at any stage.

The KORA Organics' Glowing Essentials, for example, encourage at-home self-care. And the HATCH Restore 2 machine helps Kerr "wind down and wake up in a gentle and more natural way," she said. Her picks also include a 5-minute makeup kid and kits for pregnancy.

To find the perfect Mother's Day gift, Kerr reminds us that it's the thought that counts:

"Thoughtful and personalized gifts that show love and appreciation for mothers," make the perfect gifts, she said. "It could be something handmade, a heartfelt letter, breakfast in bed or a moment to refill her cup. It's all about showing love and making her feel cherished."

KORA Organics x Bumpsuit Moment for Motherhood Kit

20% off Kora Organics Moment for Motherhood Kit | KORA Organics x Bumpsuit Shop the Moment for Motherhood Kit featuring the Noni Glow Sleeping Mask, Noni Glow Body Oil, and the Bumpsuit Cloud Robe. $189

$237 Kora Organics Shop Now

"I have been living in the robe since having Pierre," Kerr told "GMA." "The fabric is buttery soft and so easy to throw on during night feeds."

Merit's Five Minute Morning collection

14% off Merit Five Minute Morning: The Core Collection This collection includes The Minimalist complexion stick, Flush Balm cheek color, Shade Slick lip oil, Day Glow highlighting balm, Clean Lash mascara, Brow 1980 pomade and a blending brush. Select your shades to create a look that suits you best. $176

$206 Merit Shop Now

"Being a Mom is only having five minutes to get yourself ready so this collection is all we need!"

Sakara Signature Nutrition Program

"I love Sakara’s organic, plant-based meals as a way to stay nourished," Kerr said. "Life is so busy -- this is the best treat for moms on the go."

Sakara Signature Nutrition Program, weekly subscription $181 to $420 Sakara Shop Now

KORA Organics Glowing Essentials

20% off Kora Organics Glowing Essentials $87.20

$109 Kora Organics Shop Now

"It can be hard to carve out 'me time' these days," Kerr said. "These are my two favorite products for an easy instant at-home facial. They will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and glowing."

Bumpsuit: Miranda's Essential Pregnancy Kit

20% off Bumpsuit Miranda's Essential Pregnancy Kit This kit includes the KORA Organics Noni Glow Body Oil and the Lucy Bumpsuit. $154.40

$193 Bumpsuit Shop Now

"Comfort is key during pregnancy and I lived in The Lucy Bumpsuit during my recent fourth pregnancy," Kerr said. "love applying our KORA Organics Noni Glow Body Oil first to keep my skin nourished and hydrated throughout the day."

Little Words Project MAMA Bracelet

Nordstrom Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet $25 Nordstrom Shop Now

"These bracelets have been such a thoughtful keepsake from my boys!" Kerr said.

Hatch Restore 2

Nordstrom Hatch Restore 2 Bedside Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock $199.99 Nordstrom Shop Now

"My newborn Pierre and I have been going to sleep with the Hatch Sound Machine," Kerr explained. "Their Restore 2 helps me wind down and wake up in a gentle and more natural way."

Storyworth book

Storyworth Storyworth Keepsake Book $99 Storyworth Shop Now

"I’m ordering a Storyworth subscription for my mum for Mother’s Day," Kerr said. "It will allow her to spend the next twelve months answering questions about her life story that can be published in a keepsake book for our family."

Oura Ring

Amazon Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Gold $499 Amazon Shop Now

"I love my Oura Ring, I use it to track my sleep and steps," Kerr said. I"t motivates me to get to bed earlier and ensure I’m getting enough physical movement throughout the day."

