It's never too early to shop for the holidays.
Since Amazon Prime Day has so many great deals, we're taking this as an opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts for our friends and family.
Starting at under $25, we're rounding up gift ideas for kids like a Bentgo lunch box or a LEGO Star Wars set, as well as gift ideas for adults like a TheraGun Mini, a Furbo pet camera or the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Plus, we have an artificial Christmas tree under $100 for anyone celebrating Christmas in July.
Of course, there are plenty of gifting opportunities beyond the holidays, so find deals on housewarming gifts like a Vitamix blender or a HexClad fry pan, as well as gifts for tech- and beauty-lovers like Beats headphones or Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Now could also be the time to gift a Peloton exercise bike (it's 24% off!) or an Amazon Kindle Scribe under $250.
Brands on sale below also include COSRX, Stanley, YETI, Ninja, Shark, Apple and more.
Don't miss out! Amazon Prime Day ends July 17.
Amazon Prime Day gifts under $25
Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Set, 6 Travel Size Products in Gift Box - 2 Hand Creams, Foot Cream, Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve and Lip Balm
- $8.39
- $12.99
- Amazon
Bentgo Kids Bento-Style 5-Compartment Leak-Proof Lunch Box - Ideal Portion Sizes for Ages 3 to 7 - Durable, Drop-Proof, Dishwasher Safe, BPA-Free, & Made with Food-Safe Materials (Blue)
- $18.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Day gifts under $50
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter 75301 Building Toy Set
- $34.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lidteel
- $26.60
- $38
- Amazon
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black
- $27.95
- $49.95
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Day gifts under $100
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fragrance For Women
- $73.50
- $98
- Amazon
Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree for Home
- $99.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Day gifts under $200
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sound Machine, Smart Light
- $144.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 12-Inch Fry Pan with Tempered Glass Lid
- $159.20
- $199
- Amazon
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $169.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
More Amazon Prime Day gifts
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine BES870BSXL, Black Sesame
- $549.95
- $699.95
- Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Duel Spinner Wheels, Midnight Black, 3-Piece Set
- $247.80
- $619.99
- Amazon
Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker for Ice Cream
- $216.99
- $249.99
- Amazon