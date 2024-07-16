Amazon Prime Day 2024: Beauty and fashion deals on LANEIGE, Crest, Sol de Janeiro, Dyson and more
Wishing you had more of your favorite lip balm? Looking for a new pair of leggings for your athleisure collection?
Amazon Prime Day, running July 16-17, is your opportunity to stock up on all of your favorite beauty and fashion staples at discounted prices.
For example, find deals on LANEIGE, like 24% off the No. 1 bestselling Lip Glowy Balm and 20% off the Lip Sleeping Mask.
Living Proof will also offer exclusive discounts, like 30% off the Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, a product with 4.4 stars and more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon. The Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray and the Style Lab Control Hairspray will also be on sale -- all ideal for accomplishing your go-to summer hairstyles.
Find deals on basics, like Maidenform bralettes, Playtext and Bali bras and much more. We're eyeing sales on fashion and beauty bestsellers, too, like Crest 3D Whitestrips up to 40% off. Find Hanes' Tagless Boxer Underwear, the No. 1 bestselling men's boxer shorts on Amazon, on sale as well as the amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo and the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream.
Don't miss deals on sunscreen, blush, mascara and sneakers, too.
Check it all out below!
Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-home Teeth Whitening Kit, 18 Treatments
- $23.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Award-Winning Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
- $15.12
- $36
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish, Hydrate, Vitamin C, Murumuru & Shea Butter, Antioxidants, Flaky, Dry Lips
- $19.20
- $24
- Amazon
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm: Hydrate, Glossy, Lightweight, Moisturize & Tint with Shea Butter
- $14.40
- $19
- Amazon
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored, 20 oz
- $32.49
- $46.99
- Amazon
Nexxus Medium Hold Hairspray XXL Volume Long-Lasting Mega Volume 48H Frizz Control 10 oz
- $10.44
- $15.99
- Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon
Living proof Dry Shampoo Perfect hair Day for Women and Men, 5.5 oz
- $21
- $30
- Amazon
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Pore-Tight Clay Facial Mask
- $35.95
- $40
- Amazon
essie Expressie Nail Polish, Quick Dry White Nail Polish, Vegan, Pass The Fit Check, 0.33 Fl Oz
- $7.99
- $10
Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Victoria's Secret Seamless Bikini Panty Pack, Underwear for Women (XS-XXL)
- $19.99
- $40
- Amazon
Bali Women's Underwire, One Smooth U Ultra Light T-shirt, Convertible Bra
- $15.99
- $48
- Amazon
Playtex Womens 18-hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-coverage Bra, Single or 2-pack
- $15.99
- $39
- Amazon