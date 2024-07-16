Amazon Prime Day 2024 is happening now and promises to be a shopping extravaganza like we've seen in years past.
Whether you're a seasoned bargain hunter or a first-time Prime Day participant, getting in on the deals is a great way to save money and get what you want.
From cutting-edge electronics to essential home goods, Lori Bergamotto has found must-have deals on Amazon that you don't want to miss.
Get ready to score big with these unbeatable discounts from the main event, and seen on "Good Morning America," ABC News Live and "GMA3"!
Seen on 'GMA3'
Wireless Charger iPhone Charging Station: 3 in 1 Charger Stand Multiple Devices for Apple
- $17.99
- $27.99
- Amazon
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, Purple, 2-Piece
- $27.21
- $95
- Amazon
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof Body & Manscaping Trimmer & Shaver with case and replacement head for above and below The belt, BG7040/42
- $48.97
- $69.96
- Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer with Odor Erase Technology
- $127.83
- $169.99
- Amazon
Extra Deep Full Sheet Set - 6 Piece Breathable & Cooling Sheets
- $34.28
- $48.99
- Amazon
JBL Pulse 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Light Show - Black
- $119
- $147.75
- Amazon
Seen on 'GMA'
AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit: Personalized Genetic Traits, DNA Ethnicity Test, Origins & Ethnicities, Complete DNA Test, Ancestry Reports
- $39
- $119
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Red
- $79
- $149.95
- Amazon
HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, Print, scan, copy, Easy setup, Mobile printing, Best-for home, Instant Ink with HP+,white
- $59.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner for Dust Pet Hair Dirt Home Car Interior
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum, w/ Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, HEPA Filtration, Powerful Pickup with TurboBrush Pivot Tool & LED-lit dusting & Crevice Tool, 3774F
- $179.99
- $279.99
- Amazon
All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro | Two-Way Talk with Audio+, 3D Motion Detection, and 1536p HD+ Head-to-Toe Video (2024 release)
- $149.99
- $229.99
- Amazon
HP 14 inch Laptop, HD Display, 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, 14-dq5009nr (2024)
- $249.99
- $469.99
- Amazon
Seen on ABC News Live
More 'GMA' picks
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black New
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation
- $294.99
- $599
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black HX6423/34
- $59.95
- $109.96
- Amazon