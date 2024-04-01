Khloé Kardashian's latest collaboration with Fabletics, "Khloe V3," seamlessly blends the reality stars' love for fashion and fitness.

The mom of two's new collection includes 26 limited-edition pieces that Kardashian describes as "perfect for when you need to do everything all in one outfit".

"Every mom can relate to running from one place to the next, all while juggling multiple things at once," she said. "What I love most is that the collection gives transitional pieces for both in and out of the gym."

When asked for advice on how she juggles mom life and her personal commitment to a wellness routine, Kardashian says it's a non-negotiable.

"Moms tend to prioritize everyone else over themselves, but it’s necessary to do something for you," she said. "For me, it’s important to carve out time – usually in the morning – that allows me to work on both my physical and mental health -- it’s all about striking the right balance and knowing what works for you."

Another way Kardashian motivates herself to hit the gym is by throwing on a workout set that makes her feel great.

"My outfit preferences change, depending on my mood," Kardashian told "GMA." "When I feel good in what I'm wearing, I’m motivated to push harder during my workouts."

For the first time, the spring-to-summer luxury collection is offering compression swimwear. This confidence-boosting swimwear is designed to sculpt and support all body types.

"The zip-front detail of the High Tide zip-front one-piece swimsuit is both sexy and functional, and the design supports snatches you in all the right places," she said.

Scroll on to shop not only Kardashians' favorite piece (High-Tide zip front one piece) but the entire collection.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

