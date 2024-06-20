Warm weather is upon us, and nothing says summer quite like the effortless charm of straw and raffia bags.
These natural, lightweight materials evoke a sense of carefree days and warm, sunny skies, making them the perfect accessory for the season.
Whether you're planning a beach day, a picnic in the park or a casual outing with friends, a stylish straw or raffia bag can effortlessly elevate your look.
Below, we've curated a list of the best straw and raffia bags to suit every occasion.
From spacious totes that can hold all your beach essentials to chic crossbody styles for hands-free convenience and elegant clutches for those special summer evenings, we've got you covered.
Embrace the season's laid-back vibe with these must-have accessories and add a touch of summer flair to your wardrobe.
Raffia Icon Tote
The Anthropologie Raffia Icon Tote is the epitome of summer chic. Handwoven from natural raffia, this tote features intricate patterns that exude an effortless, bohemian vibe.
- $78
- Anthropologie
Natural fiber shopper bag
This tote is perfect for everyday use. Spacious and stylish, it features leather handles and a secure snap closure, making it ideal for carrying all your summer essentials.
Mango
- Mango
Maui Straw Beach Bag
Whether you're lounging by the pool or exploring seaside markets, this bag combines practicality with personalized elegance, making it a must-have accessory for the sunny season.
- $54.99
- $99
- Mark & Graham
Como woven straw tote
The J.Crew Como tote is a classic and versatile bag that can easily transition from the beach to the city. Made from durable straw, it features leather handles and an open top for easy access.
J. Crew
- J. Crew
Raffia Crochet Hobo Tote
This beautifully hand-crocheted tote is made from natural raffia, giving it a light, breathable texture perfect for summer. Its spacious, slouchy design offers ample room for all your essentials, whether you're headed to the beach, a market or a casual day out.
Faherty
- Faherty
The Drop Women's Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Women's Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag in Orange and Straw is a vibrant, stylish accessory that adds a pop of color to any summer outfit. Crafted from natural straw, this bag features a striking orange top handle and matching crossbody strap, blending classic materials with modern design
Amazon
- Amazon
The Open-Crochet Straw Packable Tote
What sets this tote apart is its packable design, allowing you to easily fold and stow it away in your suitcase or beach bag, making it an ideal travel companion. The sturdy woven handles ensure comfortable carrying, while the neutral color palette complements any summer ensemble.
Madewell
- $88
- Madewell
Mar Y Sol Cielo Shoulder Bag
The Mar Y Sol Cielo is handcrafted from sustainable materials and comes in classic navy or light brown with colorful stripes. It has a magnetic snap closure and is made with 100% raffia.
- $169
- Bloomingdale's
Hat Attack Women's Straw Belt Bag
For a simple and trendy option, the Hat Attack Straw Belt Bag is a perfect choice. Its sleek design and neutral color make it a versatile accessory that pairs well with any summer outfit.
Amazon
- Amazon
Woven Paper-Straw Bucket Bag
The & Other Stories Straw Bucket Bag is a perfect blend of style and practicality. Sculpted to a cubic bucket silhouette, this bag is designed to hold all your everyday essentials while remaining light and versatile
- $79
- & Other Stories