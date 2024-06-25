SKIMS knows a thing or three about launching a timely campaign, and the brand's latest offering seems like a win.
The label unveiled a new, limited edition Team USA collection ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games set to kick off next month.
Shot by Greg Wales, the campaign features decorated Olympians and Paralympians Sunisa Lee, Fred Kerley, Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, Caeleb Dressel and Nick Mayhugh posing with the American flag alongside a vintage-inspired red curtain backdrop.
"Our shared mission of empowering everybody really shines through in the collaboration this year with the addition of our men's styles to reinventing our adaptive intimates, " said SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer Kim Kardashian in a statement. "The athletes in our campaign look incredible in the collection, and I can't wait to cheer them on this summer in SKIMS!"
Officially set to release on June 26, this lineup will include a mashup of underwear, sleepwear, swimwear and loungewear. It also will extend the capsule to include SKIMS Mens, SKIMS Swim and Adaptive wear.
"As a long-time SKIMS fan, partnering with them for this campaign has been a dream come true. I’m so lucky that I get to experiment with my style while competing, but when I'm not in the gym I still want to look and feel great. I love that SKIMS delivers on comfort, flexibility, and style," said Olympic gymnast Lee in a statement.
Track and Field Olympian Fred Kerley also expressed his joy for SKIMS latest campaign mentioning that he had the best time shooting with the brand, and how humbled he felt to be featured alongside a talented selection of legendary athletes.
"The mens underwear and loungewear is beyond comfortable, and I love the relaxed fit," said Kerley. "I'll be wearing SKIMS non-stop while traveling, after practice, during recovery days and more."
This year's SKIMS for Team USA collection marks the third iteration to follow previous lines released during the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.
Along with a post announcing the the first SKIMS line designed for Team USA, Kardashian reflected on hearing every single detail about the Olympics from her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.
"As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," she said. "I traveled with my step dad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Caitlyn Jenner] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."