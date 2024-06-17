Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton," is the latest star of a SKIMS campaign.
In recent months, audiences have applauded Coughlan and the new "Bridgerton" season for showcasing body positivity.
On Monday, SKIMS announced Coughlan's campaign for its Soft Lounge collection with a series of dreamy, ethereal photos shot by Elizaveta Porodina. Coughlan posed in SKIMS lounge dresses: "Everyone's favorite romantic lead meets our most viral dress," SKIMS captioned on its website.
"I'm so honoured to be in SKIMS latest campaign!" Coughlan said in a press release. "I've been a fan of SKIMS since the beginning. It's been my on set lounging outfit since day one."
"I love that it's a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing," Coughlan continued. "The Soft Lounge styles are incredibly flattering, comfortable, and so soft, and so beautiful. Whether I'm wearing them at home or on set I always feel incredible in SKIMS."
Kim Kardashian, the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS, also commented on the campaign: "Everyone knows I've been a huge fan of Nicola and Bridgerton since the beginning, so for her to star in our Soft Lounge campaign is a full circle moment!" Kardashian said.
"Nicola is such an inspiration on screen and beyond, and she really brought the campaign to life with her undeniable beauty and energy," Kardashian continued.
Coughlan's looks are available to shop on SKIMS, including new colorways of the long slip dress. The dresses are available in sizes XXS to 4X.
Previous SKIMS campaign stars include Alex Cooper, Paris Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Brooke Shields and Kim Cattrall.
Continue below to shop SKIMS' Soft Lounge!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.