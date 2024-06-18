The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be kicking off soon, and Ralph Lauren has officially unveiled Team USA's parade uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies.
For the ninth year in a row, the prestigious fashion label is the official outfitter of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
For this year's opening ceremony on July 26, athletes will wear a classic tailored blazer and striped oxford shirt paired with tapered jeans and a suede buck shoe. The full look features patriotic red, white and blue colors throughout.
Contrastingly, for the closing ceremony on Aug. 11, athletes will be dressed in a motorcycle-style jacket with Team USA logos embroidered all over.
The jacket is paired with white jeans and a Polo shirt from Ralph Lauren's Create Your Own program, which incorporates flat-knit technology that aims to minimize waste from excess fabric.
"Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA," Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO, said in a statement. "As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on."
While this year's uniforms have an apparent American flair, the brand shared in a release that the latest collection also draws inspiration from the the host city of Paris.
"This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world's stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition," David Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corporation's chief branding and innovation officer, said in a statement.
Ralph Lauren's roster of ambassadors has 15 athletes including two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Robert "Bobby" Finke, volleyball player and advocate Chiaka Ogbogu, and Jessica Long, the most decorated active Paralympian as well as professional swimmer in the U.S.