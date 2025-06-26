Travel season is in full swing, and whether you're gearing up for a beach vacation or getting ready to explore a new city, you'll want to make sure you're prepared for a seamless trip!
New launches in luggage, gadgets and more are popping up every day, and "GMA" is here to highlight some of the most interesting products on the market.
We also love a sale, of course, so in addition to those new products, we're rounding up the hottest deals on everything you need to plan your next getaway.
Keep reading to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
New and notable travel launches
- Protect your smartwatch while traveling with a WITHit band or bumper. They're an easy and affordable way to avoid preventable damage while your mind is on more important things, like having fun with your family!
- A sturdy, reliable makeup organizer can be a lifesaver on a trip for protecting your makeup, preventing spills and keeping items tidy and organized for easy access. The ETOILE vanity case comes with a removable divider that separates products and is easy to wash, and the stainproof lining will keep it looking fresh for years.
- If you're traveling with little ones, you know the pains of dealing with motion sickness and nausea while on the go. Stock up on an all-natural helper with MommaBear Organics' lemon-ginger lollipops that taste great and are kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and easy to stash in your travel bag in case anyone in the family starts feeling woozy in the car or during turbulence.
- Pictures and souvenirs can be a wonderful way to remember your adventures, but have you considered a travel journal for both planning your excursions and taking notes to ensure you don't forget the small things? Papier makes a gorgeous one primed to let you record six of your journeys, all complete with pages to pages to journal, scrapbook and jot down highlights, as well as travel games to keep you entertained while heading to your next destination. Pick one up for yourself now or gift it to your favorite jetsetter for a thoughtful gift they'll cherish for life.
- Away has a selection of newness for summer travel, like a mesh tote bag ("Built to handle sun, salt, and sand with ease, it's your ultimate summer sidekick -- durable, organized, and ready when spontaneity strikes," Away's website reads). There's also a travel glasses case and a garment duffle, plus luggage in a bright new yellow colorway.
- LSPACE and Aloha Collection collaborated on a capsule of travel essentials featuring LSPACE swimwear and beachwear plus ALOHA's signature "splash-proof" bags in stylish, summery prints.
- Caraa, maker of luxury sports bags that are beautifully constructed, sleek and performance-minded, recently launched The Bindle which they call a "soft, lightweight handbag designed for the carefree spirit of summer." Ideal for day tripping around your city in the heat, it's a super trendy shape that holds a surprising amount of necessities, but if that doesn't work? Try one of their Portabello duffels meant for a weekend away or lugging larger hauls on the go.
- SteamLine has dropped one of the sweetest collaborations of the year with the new Hamilton Princess x SteamLine collection, a series of mini box bags, carry-ons, packing cubes and hatboxes crafted from a pastel pink leather with a hand-illustrated lining commissioned from watercolor master Riley Sheehey for a playful pop of getaway fun.
WITHit Full Protection Black Bumper with Glass Screen Protection for 40mm Apple Watch®
- $10.94
- Walmart
ETOILE - Vanity Case Black - Stylish Travel Makeup Bag Organizer with Dividers
- $100
- Amazon
MommaBear All Natural Nausea & Motion Sickness Lollipops – Non-GMO Lemon & Ginger Candy for Nausea – Morning Sickness for Adults, Kids 3+ & Pregnancy Must Haves – Tightly Sealed for Freshness (5 Pack)
- $8.99
- Amazon
Tuckernuck x Studio McGee Terracotta Chintz Clemente One Piece Bathing Suit
- $198
- Tuckernuck
florence by mills x DELSEY PARIS 2-Piece Set (CO Plus/Beauty Case)
- $199.98
- Delsey Paris
Travel gear on sale
Gadgets like tracking tags and portable chargers are priced to stock up on ahead of summer, plus find deals on popular luggage pieces, sun hats and more to freshen up your travel routine at a discount.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Bon Voyage Embroidered Wide-Brim Sunhat
- $44.99
- $88
- Saks Off Fifth
Large Spinner - United Colors of Benetton x DELSEY PARIS
- $168
- $209.99
- Delsey Paris
Travelhouse Luggage Set 3 Piece Hardside Suitcase TSA Lock Spinner Wheels Hardshell Luggage with Duffel Bag.(Green)
- $124.99
- $359.98
- Walmart
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 USB Rechargeable Portable Fan [12-19 Working Hours
- $15.29
- $17.99
- Amazon