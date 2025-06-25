Fashion moves quickly, but we have our eye on it all: New trends, hot places to shop, and all the best discounts on clothing and accessories can be found right here.
This week's launches include Reformation's new courtside collection, Primark's latest collab with global pop star Rita Ora, and the Gap summer sale, which is offering 50% off shorts, swim, tees and dresses.
Keep reading to find these and more on our curated list of the week's top fashion releases and discounts, updated regularly so you're always in the know.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
New and notable this week:
- The sport-chic fashion trend is here to stay for summer 2025. Reformation has launched a capsule collection designed for off-court activities featuring preppy, sustainably manufactured essentials.
- Gap is holding a summer sale on nearly all of its seasonal essentials for the whole family.
- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just around the corner. We’re keeping tabs on new information as it arises.
- BaubleBar has launched a new line of summer totes that are perfect for the beach day of your dreams -- and they’re customizable.
- Skims has unveiled its second luxury designer collaboration, this time with Roberto Cavalli. The swim collection, inspired by retro Italian glamour, is set to launch June 27.
- Old Navy has a summer sale happening right now offering 40-70% off summer essentials.
- Boat shoes are huge for 2025, and Sperry dropped a new collaboration with menswear designer Todd Snyder featuring classic renditions of the footwear staple alongside slimline nautical sneakers that encapsulate classic American sophistication.
Clothing deals for women
FARM Rio Mystic Blue Lotus Placed Print Long Sleeve Linen Blend Maxi Dress
- $171
- $285
- Nordstrom
WIHOLL Tops for Women Summer Casual Ruffle Trim Sleeve Square Neck T Shirts
- $12.99
- $25.99
- Amazon
Clothing deals for men
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Hooded Fleece-Lined Shirt
- $37.49 - $84.99
- $74.99 - $84.99
- Carhartt
Hanes Essentials Sweatpants, Men's Cotton Jersey Pants with Pockets, 33”
- $13.19 - $14.99
- $21 - $21
- Amazon