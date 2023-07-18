Take me out to the ballgame, but make it fashion -- of course!
Activewear brand Terez has launched an exciting new collection to celebrate America's favorite pastime.
Terez and Major League Baseball's new exclusive collection includes classic baseball-inspired prints on leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, dresses and more.
"Whether someone is attending their first MLB game or they're an avid fan, we hope this collection inspires fans across the country to express their creativity and extraordinary sense of style,” said Zara Terez Tisch, Terez founder and CEO.
The collection launched with eight MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, but will eventually expand to all 30 MLB teams.
Step up to the plate and feel stylish the next time you hit the ballpark!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.