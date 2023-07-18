Take me out to the ballgame, but make it fashion -- of course!

Activewear brand Terez has launched an exciting new collection to celebrate America's favorite pastime.

Terez and Major League Baseball's new exclusive collection includes classic baseball-inspired prints on leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, dresses and more.

"Whether someone is attending their first MLB game or they're an avid fan, we hope this collection inspires fans across the country to express their creativity and extraordinary sense of style,” said Zara Terez Tisch, Terez founder and CEO.

The collection launched with eight MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, but will eventually expand to all 30 MLB teams.

Step up to the plate and feel stylish the next time you hit the ballpark!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

MLB Batterman Hi-Shine Sports Bra in Tie Dye
Terez

MLB Batterman Hi-Shine Sports Bra in Tie Dye

Price: $69   From: TEREZ

MLB Batterman Hi-Shine BIke Shorts in Tie Dye
Terez

MLB Batterman Hi-Shine BIke Shorts in Tie Dye

Price: $82   From: TEREZ

Mets Kids Colorblock Gems Raw Hem Cropped Crew in Blue
Terez

Mets Kids Colorblock Gems Raw Hem Cropped Crew in Blue

Price: $150   From: TEREZ

MLB Batterman Crew in Tie Dye
Terez

MLB Batterman Crew in Tie Dye

Price: $170   From: TEREZ

Yankees Crew in Lace Stitch
Terez

Yankees Crew in Lace Stitch

Price: $160   From: TEREZ

Yankees Button Down in Stripes
Terez

Yankees Button Down in Stripes

Price: $189   From: TEREZ

MLB Batterman TLC Y-Back Bralette in Rainbow Monogram
Terez

MLB Batterman TLC Y-Back Bralette in Rainbow Monogram

Price: $71   From: TEREZ

Yankees TLC Booty Short in Rainbow Monogram
Terez

Yankees TLC Booty Short in Rainbow Monogram

Price: $72   From: TEREZ

Yankees TLC Y-Back Bralette in Rainbow Monogram
Terez

Yankees TLC Y-Back Bralette in Rainbow Monogram

Price: $71   From: TEREZ

MLB Crew in Collegiate Gray Baseball Field
Terez

MLB Crew in Collegiate Gray Baseball Field

Price: $170   From: TEREZ

Yankees Girls Skater Dress in Rainbow Monogram
Terez

Yankees Girls Skater Dress in Rainbow Monogram

Price: $98   From: TEREZ

Yankees Oversized Zip Hoodie in Yankees Split
Terez

Yankees Oversized Zip Hoodie in Yankees Split

Price: $200   From: TEREZ

Mets Colorblock Gems Crop Chili Cardigan
Terez

Mets Colorblock Gems Crop Chili Cardigan

Price: $198   From: TEREZ

Mets Button Down in Stripes
Terez

Mets Button Down in Stripes

Price: $189   From: TEREZ

Yankees Colorblock Raw Hem Gems Cropped Crew in Navy
Terez

Yankees Colorblock Raw Hem Gems Cropped Crew in Navy

Price: $198   From: TEREZ

Shop Now